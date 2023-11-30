JS polls: Today last date of filing nomination amid hartal called by BNP

As per the announced schedule for the upcoming 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) election, today (30 November) is the last date for the submission of nomination papers to contest the polls - amid a day-long hartal called by BNP and like-minded parties to register their protest against the schedule for the election announced by the Election Commission (EC).

Candidates can file their nominations till 4pm on Thursday (30 November).

The nomination papers will be scrutinised from 1-4 December.

According to a notification of the Election Commission, the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 17 December. Candidates can appeal against the returning officer's decision between 6-15 December.

The returning officers will allot the election symbols among the candidates on 18 December and the candidates will be able to campaign from 18 December to 5 January.

Ahead of the deadline for filing nominations today, amid the hartal called by BNP, Jamaat and other parties to push home their demand for polls under a caretaker government, a number of parties have come forward with a healthy number of candidates for many seats. The main opposition, BNP said it will not take part in the election unless it is held under a caretaker government.

There are also three new parties – Trinamool BNP, the Bangladesh Nationalist Movement and the Bangladesh Supreme Party – in the race.

The ruling Awami League has come up with 298 candidates and the Jatiya Party 287.

This will be alongside many more independent candidates.

So far, 26 parties have nominated around 3,000 candidates for the 300 seats. Last year, the number was 3,065.

Despite any notable wins under their belts, the inclusion of these parties has swelled the number of participants in the coming elections, which the government and the Election Commission have both assured will be "free, fair and inclusive".

After securing party nominations or running as an independent candidate, individuals have been submitting their nomination papers to the local returning officer to participate in the election.

There have been reported incidents of candidates violating the code of conduct in different parts of the country focusing on the submission of nomination papers.

According to the electoral code of conduct, a candidate can have at most five activists with them when going to file nomination papers; however, many candidates have been seen to submit their nomination with a procession.

Cricketer Shakib Al Hasan, ruling Awami League's (AL) candidate for Magura-1 seat, went to the constituency with an entourage of followers.

In Jashore, Narayanganj and Gazipur, AL candidates also had big "showdowns".

However, the Election Commission (EC) has been silent over the breach of electoral conduct.

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's nomination papers for the Gopalganj-3 (Kotalipara-Tungipara) constituency were submitted on Wednesday (29 November). Sheikh Hasina has previously been elected member of parliament six times from Gopalganj-3 seat.

On behalf of Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister, Obaidul Quader in the Noakhali-5 constituency, nomination papers were submitted to the office of the Companyganj upazila executive officer and assistant returning officer.

Prime Minister's Adviser on Private Industries and Investment Salman F Rahman submitted nomination papers as Awami League candidate for the Dhaka-1 seat yesterday.