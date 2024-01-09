JS polls: RMG tycoons who won parliamentary seats

The 12th Bangladesh national election saw a notable victory for 16 candidates hailing from the textile and ready-made garment industry, consolidating their positions as successful entrepreneurs turned lawmakers.

Predominantly aligned with the ruling Awami League (AL), these influential figures garnered widespread support across various constituencies during the polls on 7 January (Sunday).

Among the winners from the industry, significant names include Salman F Rahman of Beximco Group, Tipu Munshi of Sepal Group, Tajul Islam of Fabian Group, Nasrul Hamid (Bipu) of Hamid Fashion, Md Shahriar Alam of Renaissance and Interstaff Group, Salim Osman, president of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) and Managing Director of Wisdom Apparels Limited, Envoy Group MD Salam Murshedi, Mandal Group Managing Director Abdul Momin Mandal, Shasha Denim's Anisul Islam Mahmud, Tusuka Group's Fazur Rahman Badal, Sparrow Group's Chayan Islam, Axis Knitwar's Dewar Zahid Ahmed Tulu, Smart Group's Mujibar Rahman, and Bengal Group Chairman Morshed Alam.

Meanwhile, Well Group Founder Chairman Abdus Salam, Nipa Group Chairman Mohammad Khosru Chowdhury, Ha-Meem Group Chairman AK Azad emerged victorious as independent candidates in Chattogram-8 (Chandgaon-Boalkhali) and Faridpur-3 (Sadar), respectively.

Notable wins within the AL include Commerce Minister and Sepal Group's Founder and Managing Director Tipu Munshi securing the Rangpur-4 (Pirgacha-Kaunia) seat, while Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam clinched victory in Rajshahi-6 (Bagha-Charghat).

Anisul Islam Mahmud, chairman of Shasha Denims and co-chairman of the Jatiya Party, secured victory in the Chattogram-5 (Hathazari) constituency with the support of the Awami League.

Abdus Salam Murshedi, former president of BGMEA and managing director of Envoy Group, emerged victorious as the Awami League candidate from the Khulna-4 constituency.

The electoral landscape also saw Salim Osman, president of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) and Managing Director of Wisdom Apparels Limited, elected from the Jatiya Party in Narayanganj-5 constituency.

Meanwhile, Mandal Group Managing Director Abdul Momin Mandal contested as an AL candidate for the Sirajganj-5 constituency and won the race, further solidifying the presence of garment industry leaders in Bangladesh's political spectrum.

Bengal Group Chairman Morshed Alam contested as an AL candidate for the Noakhali-2 constituency and won the race.