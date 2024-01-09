JS polls: RMG tycoons who won parliamentary seats

Politics

TBS Report
09 January, 2024, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2024, 01:56 pm

Related News

JS polls: RMG tycoons who won parliamentary seats

Predominantly aligned with the ruling Awami League (AL), these influential figures garnered widespread support across various constituencies during the polls on 7 January

TBS Report
09 January, 2024, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2024, 01:56 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

The 12th Bangladesh national election saw a notable victory for 16 candidates hailing from the textile and ready-made garment industry, consolidating their positions as successful entrepreneurs turned lawmakers. 

Predominantly aligned with the ruling Awami League (AL), these influential figures garnered widespread support across various constituencies during the polls on 7 January (Sunday).

Among the winners from the industry, significant names include Salman F Rahman of Beximco Group, Tipu Munshi of Sepal Group, Tajul Islam of Fabian Group, Nasrul Hamid (Bipu) of Hamid Fashion, Md Shahriar Alam of Renaissance and Interstaff Group, Salim Osman, president of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) and Managing Director of Wisdom Apparels Limited, Envoy Group MD Salam Murshedi, Mandal Group Managing Director Abdul Momin Mandal, Shasha Denim's Anisul Islam Mahmud, Tusuka Group's Fazur Rahman Badal, Sparrow Group's Chayan Islam, Axis Knitwar's Dewar Zahid Ahmed Tulu, Smart Group's Mujibar Rahman, and Bengal Group Chairman Morshed Alam.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Meanwhile, Well Group Founder Chairman Abdus Salam, Nipa Group Chairman Mohammad Khosru Chowdhury, Ha-Meem Group Chairman AK Azad emerged victorious as independent candidates in Chattogram-8 (Chandgaon-Boalkhali) and Faridpur-3 (Sadar), respectively. 

Notable wins within the AL include Commerce Minister and Sepal Group's Founder and Managing Director Tipu Munshi securing the Rangpur-4 (Pirgacha-Kaunia) seat, while Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam clinched victory in Rajshahi-6 (Bagha-Charghat).

Anisul Islam Mahmud, chairman of Shasha Denims and co-chairman of the Jatiya Party, secured victory in the Chattogram-5 (Hathazari) constituency with the support of the Awami League.

Abdus Salam Murshedi, former president of BGMEA and managing director of Envoy Group, emerged victorious as the Awami League candidate from the Khulna-4 constituency.

The electoral landscape also saw Salim Osman, president of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) and Managing Director of Wisdom Apparels Limited, elected from the Jatiya Party in Narayanganj-5 constituency.

Meanwhile, Mandal Group Managing Director Abdul Momin Mandal contested as an AL candidate for the Sirajganj-5 constituency and won the race, further solidifying the presence of garment industry leaders in Bangladesh's political spectrum.

Bengal Group Chairman Morshed Alam contested as an AL candidate for the Noakhali-2 constituency and won the race.

Bangladesh / Top News / RMG

Bangladesh / Bangladesh RMG Sector / garment owners / 12th JS Polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The challenge the RMG businesses face in terms of product diversification is they need new materials to make new products and this backward linkage hasn’t quite developed in Bangladesh yet. PHOTO: TBS

When govt policy stands in the way of RMG product diversification

5h | Panorama
The challenge the RMG businesses face in terms of product diversification is they need new materials to make new products and this backward linkage hasn’t quite developed in Bangladesh yet. PHOTO: TBS

The frenemies who could challenge the West's sanctions regime

5h | Panorama
AL has come to power for the fourth consecutive term by letting its supporters vote and giving options for the other party supporters to choose between AL or the dissenting candidates from both AL and BNP or alliances. PHOTO: TBS

The 2024 general elections in Bangladesh and the moment of truth

5h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Style your winter wear with the trendiest boots

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Captive power is not cheap anymore

Captive power is not cheap anymore

Now | Videos
Hope for tea cultivation in plain land dimming

Hope for tea cultivation in plain land dimming

1h | Videos
Ferdous-Sakib partner Mashrafe and Noor

Ferdous-Sakib partner Mashrafe and Noor

2h | Videos
Japanese people spending the night in cars

Japanese people spending the night in cars

15h | Videos