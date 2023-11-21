JS polls: Price list of party nomination forms 

Political parties have started distributing nomination forms ahead of the 12th national polls with the ruling Awami League's sales wrapping up today (21 November).

The fixed cost of the forms varies from party to party and these are being sold to those interested to run for the upcoming polls.

The Awami League sold nomination forms for Tk50,000 – which is the highest among all parties. Whereas, the Islamic Front Bangladesh is selling the nomination forms at the lowest price – Tk1,000 – and has sold 216 so far.

Since 18 November, the ruling party sold 3,362 forms.

The Jatiya Party is selling forms at Tk30,000 – which is the second highest price. So far, it sold 1,179 forms and will wrap up on 23 November.

Since, 19 November, the Jatiya Party-JP sold 100 forms so far for Tk10,000 each.

Four parties sold forms at Tk5,000 – Trinamool BNP (246), Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (391), Bangladesh Supreme Party (0), and Bangladesh Tarikat Federation (100).

The Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM) sold 100 forms so far for Tk6,000 each.

At Tk2,000, the Bangladesh Nationalist Front (BNF) sold none, while Bangladesh Islami Front sold 216 forms.