JS polls: Palak becomes MP for 4th term

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Awami League nominated candidate for Natore-3 constituency, has become a member of parliament for the 4th consecutive time defeating his rival by huge margins of 92,687 votes.

Palak bagged 1,35,706 votes while his nearest rival independent candidate with Eagle symbol got 43,019 votes, according to a press release.

According to the release, a total of 1,78,725 voters exercised their voting rights in the election held on Sunday.

The voting in the 12th parliamentary election began at 8:00am and concluded at 4:00pm without any break amid tight security in 299 out of the country's 300 constituencies.

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal claimed that Sunday's national election has been free, fair and neutral thanks to the government's political will, sincerity and cooperation.

The CEC said the voter turnout might be some 40% in the 12th Parliamentary election.