JS polls: Palak becomes MP for 4th term

Politics

UNB
07 January, 2024, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 09:32 pm

Related News

JS polls: Palak becomes MP for 4th term

UNB
07 January, 2024, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 09:32 pm
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Collected
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Collected

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Awami League nominated candidate for Natore-3 constituency, has become a member of parliament for the 4th consecutive time defeating his rival by huge margins of 92,687 votes.

Palak bagged 1,35,706 votes while his nearest rival independent candidate with Eagle symbol got 43,019 votes, according to a press release.

According to the release, a total of 1,78,725 voters exercised their voting rights in the election held on Sunday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The voting in the 12th parliamentary election began at 8:00am and concluded at 4:00pm without any break amid tight security in 299 out of the country's 300 constituencies.

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal claimed that Sunday's national election has been free, fair and neutral thanks to the government's political will, sincerity and cooperation.

The CEC said the voter turnout might be some 40% in the 12th Parliamentary election.

Bangladesh

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak / 12th JS Polls / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

One of the most noticeable updates to the X1 is its revamped exterior which exudes a tougher and more muscular presence than its predecessor. Photo: Akif Hamid

Navigating luxury: A test drive through the features of BMW’s updated X1

2h | Wheels
Photo: Nayem Ali

When cacophony faded into quietness

3h | Features
Foundry owners claim that no one in the country can match the work of Kaliganj or Boroitola’s work in making propellers. Photo caption: Rajib Dhar

Low demand, high woes: A shrinking propeller business

10h | Panorama
Over the past few days since Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri’s death, Israeli forces intensified their bombing of the Gaza Strip and told civilians to leave a refugee camp in the north of the Palestinian enclave. Photo: Reuters

Israel-Hamas War pushing the Middle East to a regional war

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why mobile internet in Bangladesh is not fast enough?

Why mobile internet in Bangladesh is not fast enough?

1h | Videos
Business travel is declining due to online convenience

Business travel is declining due to online convenience

24m | Videos
Ship-breaking industry saw decade’s lowest imports in 2023

Ship-breaking industry saw decade’s lowest imports in 2023

3h | Videos
Polling held peacefully in Shariyatpur, counting underway

Polling held peacefully in Shariyatpur, counting underway

4h | Videos