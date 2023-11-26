JS polls nominations: Three state ministers dropped by AL

The three are: State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, State Minister of Labour Begum Mannujan Sufian and State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain.

Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

Three state ministers have not received nominations from the ruling Awami League for the upcoming 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls.

The three are: State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, State Minister of Labour Begum Mannujan Sufian and State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the names of the nominated candidates this afternoon.

Zakir, who was the AL's nominee for Kurigram-4 in the last election, has lost out the seat to Biplab Hasan Palash, the former vice-president of Chhatra League, also a current member of the AL's information and research sub-committee.

The nominee for Khaled's Mymensingh-5 seat is Abdul Hai Akond, the general secretary of the Muktagachha upazila unit of the AL and also the chairman of the upazila parishad. 

AL's organising secretary SM Kamal Hossain has been nominated for the Khulna-3 seat, currently held by Begum Mannujan Sufian.

