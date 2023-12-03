JS polls: Mahiya Mahi's application for candidacy rejected

Politics

TBS Report
03 December, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2023, 01:07 pm

JS polls: Mahiya Mahi's application for candidacy rejected

Returning Officer Shamim Ahmed rejected Mahiya Mahi’s nomination paper for information mismatch

TBS Report
03 December, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2023, 01:07 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Independent candidate for the Rajshahi-1 (Tanore-Godagari) constituency, actor Mahiya Mahi's application to run for the seat has been rejected today

Returning Officer Shamim Ahmed rejected Mahiya Mahi's nomination paper for information mismatch on Sunday (3 December).

Mahia Mahi said she would appeal against the suspension in a few days.

She had collected the Awami League nomination forms for the Rajshahi-1 and Chapainawabganj-2 constituencies.

However, she was not named in the party's final nomination list.

Later she decided to run as an independent candidate from Rajshahi-1. She collected her form in her real name, Sharmin Akhter Nipa.

Omar Farooq Chowdhury, the current Member of Parliament and former president of the district Awami League, has been nominated for the Rajshahi-1 constituency. He has held this seat as a member of parliament since 2008.

