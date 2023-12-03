JS polls: Hero Alom loses candidacy for filing nomination without party name, signature, wealth statement

“Though a party candidate, Hero Alom filed nomination papers as an independent. Where he was supposed to state the party name, he wrote it was not applicable,” said Bogura Deputy Commissioner, also the district returning officer, Saiful Islam said on Sunday (3 December).

Hero Alom. Photo: Collected
Ashraful Hossain Alom, widely known as Hero Alom, has lost his candidacy to contest in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls from the Bogura-4 constituency for wrongly filing the nomination paper.

"Though a party candidate, Hero Alom filed nomination papers as an independent. Where he was supposed to state the party name, he wrote it was not applicable," said Bogura Deputy Commissioner, also the district returning officer, Saiful Islam said on Sunday (3 December).

He announced the cancellation of Alom's candidacy at a conference following scrutinsing the nomination papers filed for Bogura-1, 2, 3 and 4 constituencies.

Besides, he did not submit his original copy of the nomination of the party. He submitted a photocopy. That needs to be considered too.

"If you are an independent candidate, you will need to submit the signatures of 1% of voters in the constituency supporting you as a candidate. He didn't do that either. Here too, the law has been violated," said the returning officer.

"Hero Alom did not submit his wealth statement along with his affidavit either. Moreover, the affidavit was even notarised. He did not sign it," he added.

Saiful said, "Hero Alom's nomination has been cancelled. But he can appeal against my judgement if he wants. In that case, after 4:00pm tomorrow afternoon, he will have the opportunity to appeal to the Election Commission with a copy of our verdict."

In his immediate reaction, Hero Alom said the cancellation of his nomination "is a regular thing".

"It happens every year. Doesn't matter," he added.

On Thursday (30 November), Hero Alom confirmed that he filed a nomination paper from the Bangladesh Congress party for Bogura-4 (Kahalu-Nandigram). 

The Bangladesh Congress is a six-party alliance that also includes the People's Rights Party, the Bangladesh Bachelors Society, the Bangladesh People's Party, the Bangladesh Green Party and Bangladesh Bangladesh Sat Sangrami Voters Party.

