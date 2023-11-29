JS polls: Hero Alom buys Supreme Party's nomination form for Bogura-4

Hero Alom talking to the reporters during Dhaka-17 by-polls held on 17 July 2023. Photo: Collected

Ashraful Hossain Alom, widely known as Hero Alom, is vying to contest in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls as a candidate of Bangladesh Supreme Party.

Hero Alom's personal assistant Sujan Rahman Shuvo told The Business Standard, "Alom bhai told me to buy a nomination form. He will contest in the election from Bangladesh Supreme Party for Bogra-4 (Kahalu-Nandigram) constituency. I have picked the nomination from the district election office today (29 November).

"Alom bhai will come to Bogura tomorrow and submit his nomination."

However, Azmain Abrar, spokesperson of Bangladesh Supreme Party, said Hero Alom is currently abroad and the party is keeping contact with him regarding his nomination from the party.

Hero Alom came to limelight in February this year when he stood as an independent candidate for the by-polls of Bogura-4 (Kahalu-Nandigram) and Bogura-6 (Sadar). He lost in both seats.

He lost the Bogura-4 by-poll by a margin of only 834 votes to Grand Alliance-backed candidate AKM Rezaul Karim Tansen.

Alom rejected the results claiming that the elections were rigged and plagued by irregularities.

In July, Alom again contested in the Dhaka-17 by-polls as an independent candidate. Awami League nominated candidate Mohammad Ali Arafat won the election.

Hero Alom was physically assaulted while leaving a polling centre during the by-polls in Dhaka's Banani area. He was later admitted to a hospital in the city.

Alleging that the many fake votes were submitted during the election, he said police failed to do their duty during the Dhaka-17 by-polls.