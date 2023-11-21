JS polls: Four parties sell 5,178 nomination forms earning over Tk20cr; AL concludes sale

Chart: TBS

Four political parties- the Awami League, the Jatiya Party, the Trinamool BNP and the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal- have sold a total of 5,178 nomination forms for the upcoming Jatiya Sangsad elections, earning a total of Tk20.05 crore till Tuesday (21 November).

Of the parties, the ruling AL topped the list with 3,362 nomination forms sold, accounting for over 64% of the total sales of the four parties. Charging Tk50,000 for each form, the ruling party earned a total of Tk16.21 crore as it concluded the sale today, said Awami League's Office Secretary Biplab Barua said during a media briefing on Tuesday.

In terms of nomination forms sale, almost 11 candidates are vying to contest as an AL candidate in the upcoming election in each of the 300 constituencies.

In 2018, the AL sold a total of Tk4,023 nomination forms, which earned it almost Tk12.07 crore with each form costing at Tk30,000.

Division-wise, this year AL sold 730 forms were in Dhaka, 659 in Chattogram, 409 in Rajshahi, 416 in Khulna, 302 in Rangpur, 295 in Mymensingh, 172 in Sylhet, and 258 in Barishal.

On 18 November, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated Awami League's nomination form sale by purchasing her form for Gopalganj-3 constituency.

Jatiya Party sells 1,179 nomination forms earning Tk3.5cr in two days

Despite Jatiya Party leaders being divided over joining the next JS polls, the party has sold a total of 1,179 nomination forms in two days earning a total of Tk3.537 crore.

On Tuesday, 622 nomination forms were distributed, the party's Press Secretary Khandaker Delwar Jalali confirmed the matter.

Jatiya Party Presidium Member Golam Kibria Tipu, Abdur Rashid Sarkar, Liaquat Hossain Khoka, Advisor Ponir Uddin Ahmed collected the nomination forms today.

A total of 557 aspiring candidates of the Jatiya Party collected nomination forms as the party inaugurated the sales formally with its chief patron Raushan Ershad buying a form on Monday (20 November).

The selling of party nomination forms will continue till 23 November. The forms will be sold and accepted at the party chairman's Banani office daily from 10am to 4pm. The party will publish the list of final candidates of the Jatiya Party on 28 November.

The Jatiya Party has fixed the price of the nomination form at Tk30,000 for the upcoming national polls.

Trinamool BNP sells only 246 nomination forms despite aim to contest all 300 seats

The Trinamool BNP has sold 246 nomination forms earning Tk12.30 lakh in the last four days since the party announced it would nominate candidates for all 300 constituencies in the upcoming national elections.

Though Tuesday was the last day for selling nominations till 5:00pm, the party extended the deadline for another day – till 5:00pm tomorrow (22 November).

Speaking to The Business Standard, Trinamool BNP's General Secretary Taimur Alam Khandaker said, "We are going to the elections against the Awami League. We are not going to the elections as an opposition party but doing so with the hope of forming the government."

Though the party said it would nominate candidates in 300 constituencies, it could not sell 300 forms.

In this regard, he said, "We have some candidates in reserve and we will also give the opportunity to those who are joining us to get elected in various constituencies. Besides, I have extended the time by one day. Many people will take forms then. It will not be impossible to field candidates in 300 seats."

The party fixed the price of the nomination form at Tk5,000 for the upcoming national polls.

Jasad sells 391 nomination forms in four days

The Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasad) has sold a total of 391 prospective candidates who have obtained nomination forms from them in four days.

It was the final day for collecting nomination forms of Jasad.

The party earned Tk19.55 lakh from the sales, with each form priced at Tk5,000.

On 23 November, the party will conduct interviews with individuals who collected the nomination forms at 10am at the Jasad office, followed by a Jasad Parliamentary Nomination Board meeting at 3pm.

The 12th Jatiya Sangsad election will be held on 7 January, the Election Commission announced on 15 November amid staunch objections from the opposition parties, including the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

The Election Commission will scrutinise the nomination submissions from 1-4 December. Appeals against the nominations can be submitted from 6-5 December and nominations need to be withdrawn by 17 December.

The commission also said political parties will be able to distribute symbols within 18 December and the election campaign will officially kick off on 18 December. The campaign duration will end on 8:00am on 5 January.

To conduct the election on 300 constituencies, the EC has appointed a total of 66 returning officer and 592 assistant returning officer.