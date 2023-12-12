JS polls: EC's nomination review enters third day

Politics

TBS Report
12 December, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 12 December, 2023, 01:19 pm

Related News

JS polls: EC's nomination review enters third day

TBS Report
12 December, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 12 December, 2023, 01:19 pm
A file photo of Election Commission building. Photo: Collected
A file photo of Election Commission building. Photo: Collected

The Election Commission (EC) has begun reviewing the nomination papers, which were initially cancelled by respective Returning Officers (RO) of the constituencies, for the third consecutive day.

The hearing, led by Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal,  is being held at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon area starting 10am on Tuesday (12 December).

By 1pm, some 60 appeals underwent review, resulting in the acceptance of 36 appeals and the rejection of 21, while three are pending a decision.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to the EC, the independent candidate of Thakurgaon 3 Constituency Md Asha Moni, and the independent candidate of  Sunamganj-2 Mizanur Rahman have got their candidature reinstated. 

Among the candidates whose appeals were rejected are Jatiya Party candidate Mizanur Rahman for Bhola-2 and National Socialist Party candidate Md Monir Hossain Majumdar for Chandpur-5 constituency.

Apart from this, the decision has been kept pending for Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal's Gopalganj-2 candidate Md Fulmia Molla, and two others.

A total of 111 candidates have so far got back their candidacy on appeal.

The 12th JS elections will be held on 7 January as per the schedule announced by CEC Kazi Habibul Awal on 15 November.

A total of 2,716 nomination papers have been submitted against 300 parliamentary seats.

During scrutiny, 731 nomination papers were rejected. A total of 558 appeals have been made to the EC against the decisions of the ROs.

Appeals for reinstating candidacy for the upcoming 12th national election began on 5 December and were accepted until 9 December. The appeal process started on 10 December and will continue till 15 December.

Bangladesh / Top News

Election Commission / Bangladesh National Election / Bangladesh / JS polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Infographic: TBS

The future of telehealth in a post-pandemic world

4h | Panorama
About 100,000 attendees — nearly three times the number who attended COP26 in Glasgow two years ago — are milling through the venue. PHOTO: REUTERS

COP28 is turning into a trade show. And that's not a bad thing

4h | Panorama
How Democracies Die: The tragic paradox of the electoral route to authoritarianism

How Democracies Die: The tragic paradox of the electoral route to authoritarianism

4h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Top budget-friendly geysers in the market right now

22h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

12bn dollars of exports did not back: BB

12bn dollars of exports did not back: BB

1h | TBS Economy
Girona's Champions League hopes are still in stake

Girona's Champions League hopes are still in stake

17h | TBS SPORTS
How much Manchester United will earn from Champions League

How much Manchester United will earn from Champions League

15h | TBS SPORTS
Bangladeshi textile millers seek loan concession, increased LC limit

Bangladeshi textile millers seek loan concession, increased LC limit

14h | TBS Economy