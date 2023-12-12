JS polls: EC's nomination review enters third day

The Election Commission (EC) has begun reviewing the nomination papers, which were initially cancelled by respective Returning Officers (RO) of the constituencies, for the third consecutive day.

The hearing, led by Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal, is being held at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon area starting 10am on Tuesday (12 December).

By 1pm, some 60 appeals underwent review, resulting in the acceptance of 36 appeals and the rejection of 21, while three are pending a decision.

According to the EC, the independent candidate of Thakurgaon 3 Constituency Md Asha Moni, and the independent candidate of Sunamganj-2 Mizanur Rahman have got their candidature reinstated.

Among the candidates whose appeals were rejected are Jatiya Party candidate Mizanur Rahman for Bhola-2 and National Socialist Party candidate Md Monir Hossain Majumdar for Chandpur-5 constituency.

Apart from this, the decision has been kept pending for Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal's Gopalganj-2 candidate Md Fulmia Molla, and two others.

A total of 111 candidates have so far got back their candidacy on appeal.

The 12th JS elections will be held on 7 January as per the schedule announced by CEC Kazi Habibul Awal on 15 November.

A total of 2,716 nomination papers have been submitted against 300 parliamentary seats.

During scrutiny, 731 nomination papers were rejected. A total of 558 appeals have been made to the EC against the decisions of the ROs.

Appeals for reinstating candidacy for the upcoming 12th national election began on 5 December and were accepted until 9 December. The appeal process started on 10 December and will continue till 15 December.