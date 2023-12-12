JS polls: EC to train Ansar-VDP officials on Friday

TBS Report
12 December, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2023, 08:00 pm

EC Director General SM Asaduzzaman sent an invitation letter to the Bangladesh Ansar in this regard on Tuesday (12 December). 

Logo of Election Commission. Photo: Collected
Logo of Election Commission. Photo: Collected

The Election Commission (EC) will train the Ansar and the Village Defence Party forces on election security on Friday (15 December).

EC Director General SM Asaduzzaman sent an invitation letter to the Bangladesh Ansar in this regard on Tuesday (12 December). 

In the letter, Asaduzzaman said marking the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls, a day-long training of the directors of all divisions of Bangladesh Ansar, the Village Defence Party and the district commandants of all districts will be held at the Election Training Institute in Dhaka on 15 December.

A director from each said division and one district commandant from each district will participate in that training. The training will start at 9am.

