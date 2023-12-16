JS polls: EC gets applications from 227 foreign observers, to meet with stakeholders on Sunday

So far, 227 foreign observers and journalists have applied to the Election Commission (EC) to observe and cover the 12th national elections slated for 7 January.

The commission will sit with eight stakeholders on Sunday (17 December) regarding visa clearance and accreditation to the foreigners.

According to EC sources, 156 foreigners and 71 journalists expressed interest to observe and cover the elections.

Besides, the EC will hold an inter-ministerial meeting with representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Department of Public Safety and Security Services, the NSI and DGFI on the occasion of the upcoming polls.

It will be held in the chief election commissioner's (CEC) conference room in Agargaon's Nirbachon Bhaba, presided over by Additional Secretary of the EC Secretariat Ashok Kumar Debnath.

