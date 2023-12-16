JS polls: EC gets applications from 227 foreign observers, to meet with stakeholders on Sunday

Politics

TBS Report
16 December, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2023, 05:49 pm

Related News

JS polls: EC gets applications from 227 foreign observers, to meet with stakeholders on Sunday

156 foreigners and 71 journalists expressed interest to observe and cover the elections

TBS Report
16 December, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2023, 05:49 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

So far, 227 foreign observers and journalists have applied to the Election Commission (EC) to observe and cover the 12th national elections slated for 7 January.

The commission will sit with eight stakeholders on Sunday (17 December) regarding visa clearance and accreditation to the foreigners.

According to EC sources, 156 foreigners and 71 journalists expressed interest to observe and cover the elections. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Good atmosphere encourages foreigners to send observers: Hasan

Besides, the EC will hold an inter-ministerial meeting with representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Department of Public Safety and Security Services, the NSI and DGFI on the occasion of the upcoming polls.

131 foreign observers secure EC registration as deadline ends

It will be held in the chief election commissioner's (CEC) conference room in Agargaon's Nirbachon Bhaba, presided over by Additional Secretary of the EC Secretariat Ashok Kumar Debnath.
 

Top News

Election Commission (EC) / JS polls / Election Observers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Alpona: The journey of a thousand-year-old art form

9h | Panorama
The Institute of Modern Languages at Dhaka University offers 14 foreign language courses. File Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS

Inside Institute of Modern Language: Love for language, pursuit of new horizons

1d | Features
Financing will be vital to eliminating fossil fuels. Photo: Bloomberg

The COP28 deal is missing one big thing: Money

1d | Panorama
The paper boutique. Photo: Collected

Research papers to passports: The new face of wedding cards in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Open areas decrease 16% in eight years

Open areas decrease 16% in eight years

3h | TBS Stories
Bangladesh has surpassed Pakistan in many economic indicators

Bangladesh has surpassed Pakistan in many economic indicators

4h | TBS Stories
Speculation is not a crime

Speculation is not a crime

5h | TBS Markets
Doctor of Guitar

Doctor of Guitar

1d | TBS Stories