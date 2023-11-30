JS Polls: Deadline for nomination submission ends today

The deadline for the submission of nomination papers in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad is set to end today (30 November) 4:00pm.

The nomination forms submitted within the stipulated time will be scrutinised from 1 to 4 December, according to the schedule announced by the Election Commission earlier this month.

After the scrutiny is done, the candidates will have an open window to withdraw by 17 December.

Meanwhile, two parties had sought a 7-day extension of the deadline for submitting nomination forms.

Speaking about the matter to The Business Standard on Wednesday night, Election Commissioner Brigadier General Md Ahsan Habib Khan told The Business Standard that as of that day, there had been no meetings or discussions regarding the issue.

He also said, "There was no consideration of extending the date and neither were we informed about the details of appeals made by the two parties. However, if the issue comes up in our informal meeting next we may discuss but I am neither hopeful nor sure about the decision."

He said it was too late and there was no urgency to extend the date.

"If the BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) had decided to participate, we would have reconsidered," he added.

The 12 JS polls will be held on 7 January 2024.

A total of 11,96,91,633 voters under 42,103 polling stations throughout the country are eligible to vote in the 12th general election.