Khulna BNP urges dead 'not to vote'

Politics

TBS Report
03 January, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2024, 09:33 pm

Related News

Khulna BNP urges dead 'not to vote'

Explaining the decision, some of the leaders and activists said in previous elections it was seen that the dead were shown to be alive and votes were even cast on their behalf

TBS Report
03 January, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2024, 09:33 pm
Leaders and activists of the Khulna BNP held a symbolic oath at Khulna’s Tutpara graveyard, urging the dead to “not rise from their grave and cast votes” in the national elections to be held on 7 January. Photo: TBS
Leaders and activists of the Khulna BNP held a symbolic oath at Khulna’s Tutpara graveyard, urging the dead to “not rise from their grave and cast votes” in the national elections to be held on 7 January. Photo: TBS

Leaders and activists of the Khulna BNP called upon the dead to "not rise from their grave and cast votes" in the national elections to be held on 7 January. 

The request for those beyond this realm was made on Wednesday (3 January) afternoon at Khulna's Tutpara graveyard.

The BNP leaders then distributed leaflets at the nearby Tutpara road.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Explaining the decision, some of the leaders and activists said in previous elections it was seen that the dead were shown to be alive and votes were even cast on their behalf.  The same can happen in the upcoming elections, so they "made the dead take the oath not to do so".

They further said disrespect to the departed should be resisted and appropriate response will be given to all involved in harassing and arrested BNP men.

The event was attended by Metropolitan BNP leader Sam Abdur Rahman, Sher Alam, Badrul Anam Khan, Masud Parvez, Sheikh Sadi, Chowdhury Hasanur Rashid, and Md Zahid Hossain among others.

 

Top News

BNP / JS polls / Bangladesh / dead

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With a supportive and non-judgmental homogenous group, women travellers feel free and safe. Photo: Vromonkonna

Rise of Bangladesh’s ‘travelettes’

8h | Panorama
TBS Sketch of Aaron Brown

How a professional risk manager views threats posed by AI

8h | Panorama
Why university professors want you to talk to them

Why university professors want you to talk to them

8h | Pursuit
How can Bangladeshi workspaces achieve DEI?

How can Bangladeshi workspaces achieve DEI?

8h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Star footballers on the verge of leaving their clubs this year

Star footballers on the verge of leaving their clubs this year

5m | Videos
Immigrants need language skills along with work skills

Immigrants need language skills along with work skills

1h | Videos
Dhaka residents breathed 'good air' only for 8 days last year

Dhaka residents breathed 'good air' only for 8 days last year

5h | Videos
Job opportunities for locals are decreasing in Malaysia

Job opportunities for locals are decreasing in Malaysia

2h | Videos