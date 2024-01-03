Khulna BNP urges dead 'not to vote'

Leaders and activists of the Khulna BNP held a symbolic oath at Khulna’s Tutpara graveyard, urging the dead to “not rise from their grave and cast votes” in the national elections to be held on 7 January. Photo: TBS

Leaders and activists of the Khulna BNP called upon the dead to "not rise from their grave and cast votes" in the national elections to be held on 7 January.

The request for those beyond this realm was made on Wednesday (3 January) afternoon at Khulna's Tutpara graveyard.

The BNP leaders then distributed leaflets at the nearby Tutpara road.

Explaining the decision, some of the leaders and activists said in previous elections it was seen that the dead were shown to be alive and votes were even cast on their behalf. The same can happen in the upcoming elections, so they "made the dead take the oath not to do so".

They further said disrespect to the departed should be resisted and appropriate response will be given to all involved in harassing and arrested BNP men.

The event was attended by Metropolitan BNP leader Sam Abdur Rahman, Sher Alam, Badrul Anam Khan, Masud Parvez, Sheikh Sadi, Chowdhury Hasanur Rashid, and Md Zahid Hossain among others.