JS polls: BNP-Jamaat plans intensified programmes for final week

The BNP, and its key ally, the Jamaat-e-Islami, along with several other opposition parties, are reportedly planning a series of intensified political programmes such as rallies, hartals, and blockades in the final week before the 12th national elections slated for 7 January.

Between 1 and 7 January, the BNP-Jamaat alliance aims to solidify their ground presence across the country by mobilising its supporters with a strategy to emphasise direct engagement with voters, said several sources from the BNP and Jamaat.

They said if the ongoing movement "to oust the government" is not successful, the parties will "try to convince voters not to show up at polling stations on the election day".

Leaders of the BNP and Jamaat told The Business Standard that leaflets "calling for boycotting votes" will be distributed across the country on 26-28 December. Hartals and blockades will be called for 1-7 January. There is also a plan to announce a programme called "public curfew" on election day.

BNP-Jamaat jointly formed special committees in each ward of Dhaka to make the "movement against election" successful. A series of confidential meetings are also being held among opposition parties.

Additionally, they aim to leverage the Hefazat-e-Islam's grand rally in Dhaka on 29 December to exert additional pressure on the government.

Abdul Moyeen Khan, a member of BNP's standing committee, said "We are continuing our leaflet distribution and public outreach activities to build public opinion in favour of the boycott and non-cooperation movement. The schedule will continue until the government is overthrown."

Nazrul Islam Khan, another standing committee member of BNP, emphasised, "We are on the streets in the non-cooperation movement. The ongoing movement will be further strengthened to bring down the government and restore democracy and voting rights in the country."

Recent developments indicate a changing landscape on the streets due to the assertive stance of the high command of the parties. Many leaders, including those from BNP and affiliated organizations, who had been in hiding, are now actively participating in rallies.

Jamaat-e-Islami's highest Islamic authority, the "executive council," passed a resolution on 24 December to deploy full force to counter the election. The party is prepared to bring leaders and workers to Dhaka in case of emergency.

According to BNP-Jamaat sources, the seven-day movement aims to alter the country's current situation before the election. The opposition envisions transforming what the government portrays as an electoral festival into a nationwide environment of protest, potentially locking up government offices and courts as part of a non-cooperation movement.

Leaders nationwide have been tasked with taking the field with maximum organisational strength. In addition to forming a divisional team with BNP-Jamaat, a monitoring cell has been established to keep the party's high command informed about the roles of leaders and workers in districts and metropolitan areas.

Since the disruption of the rally in Dhaka on 28 October, where BNP leaders were arrested in a nationwide crackdown, the party and its allies have faced challenges. Despite arrests, attacks, and lawsuits, they have persisted in carrying out strikes and blockades as part of their sustained tough movement.