JS polls: BNP expels 15 leaders since schedule announced

Politics

UNB
01 December, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2023, 08:25 pm

Related News

JS polls: BNP expels 15 leaders since schedule announced

UNB
01 December, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2023, 08:25 pm
Logo of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Photo: Collected
Logo of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Photo: Collected

The BNP has expelled 15 of its central and grassroots-level leaders since the announcement of the schedule for the 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls for breaching party discipline and joining the election in violation of the party's decision.

The punitive actions were taken against the party leaders by issuing press releases, signed by BNP senior joint general secretary Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, on various occasions.

According to the press releases, the 15 leaders -- eight central and seven district-level ones -- violated the party discipline by taking a stand against the party. All these leaders were expelled from all posts of the BNP, including its primary membership.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The eight central leaders are BNP Vice Chairman Shahjahan Omar, Chairperson's Advisory Council Member Syed AK Ekramuzzaman, Weaver Affairs Assistant Secretary Rabeya Siraj, Executive Committee members Mohammad Abu Zafar, Shah Shaheed Sarwar, Matiur Rahman Montu and Khandkar Ahsan Habib and AKM Fakhrul Islam.

The seven other leaders are Sherpur District unit BNP Assistant Office Secretary Zayedur Rashid Shyamal, its Member Advocate M Abdullah, Panchagarh District unit BNP Member Abdul Aziz, Jamalpur's Dewanganj Upazila unit BNP Member Mahbubul Hasan, Dhaka Dhamrai Municipal unit BNP President Dewan Nazim Uddin Manju, Chapainawabganj unit BNP Joint Convener Mohammad Abdul Matin and Jamalpur District unit BNP Member Advocate Hossain Reza Babu.

Of them, Shahjahan Omar joined the Awami League on Thursday and submitted nomination papers for contesting the election from Jhalakathi-1 seat.

Earlier, Shah Mohammad Abu Zafar joined newly registered party BNM to contest the polls from Faridpur-4 seat.

Matiur Rahman Montu submitted nomination papers to stay in the election race in Rajshahi-3, Khandkar Ahsan Habib in Tangail-5, AKM Fakhrul Islam in Jhalakathi-2, Syed AK Ekramuzzaman in Brahmanbaria-1 and Shah Shaheed Sarwar in Mymensingh-2 as independent runners.

Besides, M Abdullah filed the candidature to contest the polls from Sherpur-1 constituency and Abdul Matin from Chapainawabganj-3 as BNM runners while Zaidul Rashid Shyamal from Sherpur-2 as Trinamul BNP contender.

Meanwhile, Mahbubul Hasan is contesting election from Jamalpur-1 seat, while Abdul Aziz from Panchagarh-2, Dewan Nazim Uddin Manju from Dhaka-20 as independent runners.

Rabeya Siraj was expelled from BNP as she was campaigning in favour of her daughter Shulka Siraj who filed nomination papers as an independent candidate in Tangail-4 seat.

Bangladesh

BNP / expelled / JS polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

(From Left) Sahid Hossain Mustakim, Sadia Ahmmed and Jishanul Islam are from United International University while Aadiba Tasneem Anam, who was not present at the event, studies at North South University. PHOTO: COURTESY

IPBlockchainPro: An invention by Bangladeshi students that could revolutionise the IP landscape

49m | Pursuit
Infograph: TBS

Elevate your leadership skills with free online courses

2h | Pursuit
Girls outperform boys in SSC and HSC. What prevents them from climbing higher? 

Girls outperform boys in SSC and HSC. What prevents them from climbing higher? 

8h | Panorama
Kissinger’s foreign policy and courses of action during his active years in office altered the lives of millions across the world. PHOTO: COLLECTED

Kissinger: A quiet end to a bloody legacy

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Small parties make big buzz

Small parties make big buzz

2h | TBS Stories
Are these the most thrilling hotels?

Are these the most thrilling hotels?

3h | TBS World
Is USA the obstacle to WB's climate finance?

Is USA the obstacle to WB's climate finance?

21h | TBS Economy
Expatriates can now deposit in forex

Expatriates can now deposit in forex

22h | TBS Economy