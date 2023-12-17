JS polls: Jatiya Party meeting over final decision on seat-sharing underway

The Jatiya Party is currently in a meeting to make a decision over their participation in the upcoming national elections slated for 7 January as disagreement remains over the seat-sharing model with the AL.

The JaPa meeting began at 11:00am at the party chairman's office in Banani.

The meeting is yet to wrap up as of filing of this report at 1:32pm.

The main agenda of the meeting remains the 26 seats that sources say the AL has offered it to contest in the polls.

AL sources had earlier said the party would withdraw its candidates from 37 constituencies, leaving 26 seats for the JaPa, seven for the 14-Party Alliance and four for other parties.

This decision, which has apparently been communicated internally, has not sat well with the JaPa, who were holding out for 50 seats.

JaPa sources also said the party would have settled for 35 seats. The decision to also allow independent candidates with an AL history to contest in the seats allocated to the JaPa has also raised eyebrows.

Another source from the JaPa indicated that a significant section might withdraw their nominations even though there is an agreement with the AL.

"The AL is unwilling to concede more than 26 seats, and independent candidates are not withdrawing their nominations either," a senior leader under the condition of anonymity said.

Against this backdrop, the JaPa is expected to make an announcement regarding their participation and the modality of it soon.

The discussion between JaPa and the AL regarding the sharing of seats has been going on for several days now.

JaPa is still aiming for more seats. Thus, the discussions are expected to continue.

The AL agreed to allocate 26 seats to JaPa after several meetings, although none of it includes any seats in Dhaka.

JaPa, a long-standing political ally of the AL, initially demanded 50 seats, stating they would not agree to anything less than 35 seats.

The AL came to power with JaPa back in 1996. Since then, there has been a seat-sharing arrangement between the two parties in every general election.

Although JaPa had initially announced they would contest the elections independently, both parties eventually agreed to distribute seats, continuing their discussions in this regard.

Notably, today (17 December) is the final day for withdrawing candidacy.