JS polls: AL sells 3,362 nomination forms, earns Tk16.21 crore as sales concludes

The ruling Awami league has sold a total of 3,362 nomination forms for the upcoming Jatiya Sangsad elections in four days, earning the party a total of Tk16.21 crore.

Among them, 121 people purchased their forms online, Awami League's Office Secretary Biplab Barua said during a media briefing on Tuesday (21 November) as the deadline for nomination form sale ended at 5:00pm.

In terms of nomination forms sale, almost 11 candidates are vying to contest as an AL candidate in the upcoming election in each of the 300 constituencies.

In 2018, the AL sold a total of Tk4,023 nomination forms, which earned it almost Tk12.07 crore with each form costing at Tk30,000.

This time, the party sold each forms for Tk50,000.

Division-wise, this year AL sold 730 forms were in Dhaka, 659 in Chattogram, 409 in Rajshahi, 416 in Khulna, 302 in Rangpur, 295 in Mymensingh, 172 in Sylhet, and 258 in Barishal.

On 18 November, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated Awami League's nomination form sale by purchasing her form for Gopalganj-3 constituency.