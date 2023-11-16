JS polls: AL to sell nomination forms from Saturday

Politics

TBS Report
16 November, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 06:41 pm

Related News

JS polls: AL to sell nomination forms from Saturday

The candidates have to mention three designations including the current organisational post in the nomination form

TBS Report
16 November, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 06:41 pm
JS polls: AL to sell nomination forms from Saturday

The ruling Awami League will start selling nomination papers for the upcoming 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) elections from Saturday (18 November).

Aspiring candidates will be able to collect the forms from Awami League President Sheikh Hasina's political office in Dhanmondi between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm, the party said in a release on Thursday (16 November).

The candidates will be able to submit nominations till 21 November.
 
Nomination papers for Dhaka, Mymensingh, Sylhet, and Chattogram divisions will be distributed from the second floor of the central office. Candidates of Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna, and Barisal divisions will have to collect nomination papers from third floor. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Nomination papers for all divisions can be submitted on the ground floor of the AL central office.

The party has instructed all the aspiring candidates to personally collect and submit their application forms or have a designated representative, qualified by the candidate, complete this process. 

It also asked to refrain from any additional gathering of people to ensure a smooth submission process.

When collecting the nomination papers, candidates must provide a photocopy of their National Identity Card along with three passport-sized photos. Additionally, the photocopy should prominently display their mobile number and three designations including the current organisational post.

The 12th Jatiya Sangsad election will be held on 7 January, the Election Commission announced on Wednesday amid staunch objections from the opposition parties, including the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

Political parties will be able to submit nominations for candidacies till 30 November.

The Election Commission will scrutinise the nomination submissions from 1-4 December. Appeals against the nominations can be submitted from 6-15 December and nominations need to be withdrawn by 17 December.

Political parties will be able to distribute symbols within 18 December and the election campaign will officially kick off on 18 December. The campaign duration will end on 8:00am on 5 January.

Top News

Awami League / Nomination papers / Bangladesh National Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A great egret, drawn by the catches of discarded traps, is in risk of entanglement. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Wetland wildlife paying dearly for the deadly ‘China Duari’

6h | Earth
Collage of leaders of western countries: TBS

Is the pro-Israel stand of the West starting to crack?

13h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Everything you need to know to start a business

1d | Pursuit
As a seasoned educational leader, Steve Calland-Scoble&#039;s career has taken him across the globe, from the United Kingdom to Ukraine, Austria, Qatar, and most recently, Germany. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Steve Calland-Scoble: A luminary on an educational mission

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

57m | TBS Economy
The story of becoming 'The Great Kohli'

The story of becoming 'The Great Kohli'

27m | TBS SPORTS
The biscuit export market is not increasing due to the crisis

The biscuit export market is not increasing due to the crisis

1h | TBS Stories
Why repeated searches of hospital in Gaza?

Why repeated searches of hospital in Gaza?

2h | TBS World