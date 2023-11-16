JS polls: AL to sell nomination forms from Saturday

The ruling Awami League will start selling nomination papers for the upcoming 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) elections from Saturday (18 November).

Aspiring candidates will be able to collect the forms from Awami League President Sheikh Hasina's political office in Dhanmondi between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm, the party said in a release on Thursday (16 November).

The candidates will be able to submit nominations till 21 November.



Nomination papers for Dhaka, Mymensingh, Sylhet, and Chattogram divisions will be distributed from the second floor of the central office. Candidates of Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna, and Barisal divisions will have to collect nomination papers from third floor.

Nomination papers for all divisions can be submitted on the ground floor of the AL central office.

The party has instructed all the aspiring candidates to personally collect and submit their application forms or have a designated representative, qualified by the candidate, complete this process.

It also asked to refrain from any additional gathering of people to ensure a smooth submission process.

When collecting the nomination papers, candidates must provide a photocopy of their National Identity Card along with three passport-sized photos. Additionally, the photocopy should prominently display their mobile number and three designations including the current organisational post.

The 12th Jatiya Sangsad election will be held on 7 January, the Election Commission announced on Wednesday amid staunch objections from the opposition parties, including the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

Political parties will be able to submit nominations for candidacies till 30 November.

The Election Commission will scrutinise the nomination submissions from 1-4 December. Appeals against the nominations can be submitted from 6-15 December and nominations need to be withdrawn by 17 December.

Political parties will be able to distribute symbols within 18 December and the election campaign will officially kick off on 18 December. The campaign duration will end on 8:00am on 5 January.