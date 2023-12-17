JS polls: AL leaves 26 seats for JaPa, 6 for 14-Party allies

The Awami League has left 26 seats for the Jatiya Party (JaPa) and six for 14-Party Alliance partners in the 12th national elections.

Awami League Office Secretary Biplab Barua disclosed the information to the media after submitting the application.

"The AL withdrew candidates from the constituencies as candidates of its alliance partners are also contesting from the seats," AL President Sheikh Hasina told the Election Commission in an application in this regard on Sunday (17 December).

On Sunday, the AL opted out of 25 seats for JaPa. In addition, the ruling party had not fielded any candidates for Narayanganj-5, where the current MP is Jatiya Party's Salim Osman.

The Jatiya Party is the main opposition in the current parliament.

Meanwhile, among the alliance partners, the ruling party has left two seats for the Workers Party of Bangladesh, three for the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) and one for Jatiya Party (Manju).

A letter from AL President Sheikh Hasina to the EC regarding the party's nomination withdrawal from 25 constituencies. Photo: TBS

List of seats AL withdrew nominations from on 17 December. Photo: TBS

Here are the 25 constituencies where AL candidates have been withdrawn:

Thakurgaon-3, Md Imdadul Haque; Kishoreganj-3, Md Nasirul Islam Khan; Rangpur-1, Md Rezaul Karim Raju; Rangpur-3, Tushar Kanti Mandal; Nilphamari-3, Md Golam Mostafa; Nilphamari-4, Md Zakir Hossain Babul; Kurigram-1, Md Aslam Hossain Saudagar; Kurigram-2, Md Jafar Ali; Gaibandha-1, Afruza Bari; Gaibandha-2, Mahbub Ara Begum Gini; Dhaka-18, Mohammad Habib Hasan; Bogura-2, Touhidur Rahman Manik; Bogura-3, Md Sirajul Islam Khan Raju; Brahmanbaria-2, Md Shahjahan Alam; Chattogram-5, Mohammad Abdus Salam; Chattogram-8, Noman Al Mahmud; Satkhira-2, Md Asaduzzaman Babu; Feni-3, Md Abul Bashar; Patuakhali-1, Md Afzal Hossain; Mymensingh-5, Md Abdul Hai Akand; Mymensingh-8, Md Abdus Chattar; Pirojpur-3, Md Ashrafur Rahman; Habiganj-1, Dr Md Mushfiq Hossain Chowdhury; Manikganj-1, Md Abdus Salam; Barisal-3, Sardar Md Khaled Hossain.

The AL had earlier announced candidates in 298 seats. But five of its candidates lost their eligibility during the scrutiny process of the Election Commission.