JS polls: 24 women get AL tickets

Twenty four women candidates have received Awami League nominations out of 298 constituencies for the 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls slated for 7 January.

The ruling party's General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the names in a press conference at its Bangabandhu Avenue central office here this afternoon.

AL President Sheikh Hasina and JS Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury will contest the polls from Gopalganj-3 and Rangpur-6 constituencies respectively.

The other women candidates are singer Mamtaz Begum (Manikganj-2), Sagufta Yasmin (Munshiganj-2), Sanjida Khanam (Dhaka-4), Rumana Ali (Gazipur-3), Simin Hossain Rimi (Gazipur-4), Meher Afroz Chumki (Gazipur-5), Selima Ahmed (Cumilla-2), Dr Dipu Moni (Chandpur-3), Khadizatul Anwar (Chattogram-2), Faridunnahar Laily (Lakshmipur-4), Shahin Akhter (Cox's Bazar-4), Afruja Bari (Gaibandha-1), Mahabub Ara Begum Gini (Gaibandha-2), Umme Kulsum Smriti (Gaibandha-3), Shahadara Mannan (Bogura-1), Habibun Nahar (Bagerhat-3), Jinnat Ali Henri (Sirajganj-2), Shammi Ahmed (Barishal-4), Sultana Nadira (Barguna-2), Matia Chowdhury (Sherpur-2), Nilufar Anjum (Mymensingh-3) and Sayeda Zakia Noor (Kishoreganj-1).

 

women / Awami League / nomination

