Journalists urge govt to let Khaleda Zia go abroad for better treatment

Politics

TBS Report
26 June, 2021, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2021, 10:39 pm

Related News

Journalists urge govt to let Khaleda Zia go abroad for better treatment

In a joint statement on Saturday, 1,557 journalists demanded her release from jail on permanent bail

TBS Report
26 June, 2021, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2021, 10:39 pm
Khaleda Zia. Photo: Collected
Khaleda Zia. Photo: Collected

A number of 1,557 journalists have urged the government to allow BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to go abroad for better medical treatment.

In a joint statement on Saturday, the journalists also demanded the release of the politician from jail on permanent bail.

They said Khaleda Zia is seriously ill. Her physical condition is currently very risky. In this situation, the government should not politicise the issue of her treatment.

The statement signed by Dhaka Journalists Union (Faction) President Quader Gani Chowdhury said former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia is now 76 years old. At this old age, she is still a prisoner. However, she is now staying at her residence on conditional release with the special permission of the government. She is very ill due to various diseases.

The statement said for four long years, she did not receive proper treatment. In the inhumane environment of the prison, she has contracted many new diseases. Her physical condition is very risky due to post-Covid complications.

The details of her illness given to reporters by Professor FM Siddiqui, the head of her private medical team, are very worrying. We think that a country's top politician, a former prime minister, a senior citizen, a woman, as well as a jailed person have a fair share of the basic human rights, read the statement.

Among others, the statement was signed by Riaz Uddin Ahmed, Alamgir Mohiuddin, Amanullah, Abul Asad, Shawkat Mahmud, Dr Rezwan Siddiqui, Abdul Hai Sikder, Kamal Uddin Sabuj, Syed Abdal Ahmed, Quader Gani Chowdhury, Ilias Khan, and Mursalin Nomani.

Bangladesh / Top News

Khaleda Zia / treatment / abroad

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: How successful will the strict lockdowns be?

TBS Today: How successful will the strict lockdowns be?

4h | Videos
TBS Stories: When hobby is money-maker

TBS Stories: When hobby is money-maker

4h | Videos
TBS World: Floyd's killer sentenced to 22.5 years in prison

TBS World: Floyd's killer sentenced to 22.5 years in prison

8h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Why is there no dip in infection rates despite lockdowns?

TBS Current Affairs: Why is there no dip in infection rates despite lockdowns?

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

3
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

6
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 