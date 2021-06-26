Journalists urge govt to let Khaleda Zia go abroad for better treatment

A number of 1,557 journalists have urged the government to allow BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to go abroad for better medical treatment.

In a joint statement on Saturday, the journalists also demanded the release of the politician from jail on permanent bail.

They said Khaleda Zia is seriously ill. Her physical condition is currently very risky. In this situation, the government should not politicise the issue of her treatment.

The statement signed by Dhaka Journalists Union (Faction) President Quader Gani Chowdhury said former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia is now 76 years old. At this old age, she is still a prisoner. However, she is now staying at her residence on conditional release with the special permission of the government. She is very ill due to various diseases.

The statement said for four long years, she did not receive proper treatment. In the inhumane environment of the prison, she has contracted many new diseases. Her physical condition is very risky due to post-Covid complications.

The details of her illness given to reporters by Professor FM Siddiqui, the head of her private medical team, are very worrying. We think that a country's top politician, a former prime minister, a senior citizen, a woman, as well as a jailed person have a fair share of the basic human rights, read the statement.

Among others, the statement was signed by Riaz Uddin Ahmed, Alamgir Mohiuddin, Amanullah, Abul Asad, Shawkat Mahmud, Dr Rezwan Siddiqui, Abdul Hai Sikder, Kamal Uddin Sabuj, Syed Abdal Ahmed, Quader Gani Chowdhury, Ilias Khan, and Mursalin Nomani.