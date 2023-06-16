Journalists fear practicing objective reporting due to oppression: BNP

BNP Standing Committee Member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said journalists do not dare to practice objective reporting due to the oppression they go through.

He highlighted the deferment of the Sagar-Runi murder case investigation report and claimed that 59 journalists had been killed during the 14-year rule of the Awami League.

Khandaker Mosharraf made these remarks in response to the recent death of Jamalpur correspondent of Banglanews24.com, who was allegedly assaulted by supporters of a local union parishad chairman.

Speaking as the chief guest at a discussion meeting on the occasion of the Black Day of Media, organised by the BNP Media Cell at Dhaka Reporters Unity on Friday, Khandaker Mosharraf said the ministers were providing inconsistent statements following the announcement of the new US visa policy.

Additionally, the BNP leader held the ruling Awami League responsible for the country's poor economic performance, including rising commodity prices, power shortages, liquidity crises in banks, and corruption in the power sector.

Khandaker Mosharraf referred to these issues as the consequences of rampant corruption.

The meeting was chaired by BNP Media Cell Convenor Zahir Uddin Swapan and conducted by Information and Research Affairs Secretary Quader Gani Chowdhury. Other notable speakers included Mahmudur Rahman Manna, president of Nagrik Oikya, Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie, BNP publicity secretary, Borhan Uddin Khan, former dean at Dhaka University, and journalist leaders MA Aziz, Shahidul Islam, Rashedul Haque, Tauhid Mintu, among others.