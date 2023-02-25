Journalists created confusion regarding Khaleda's involvement in politics: Law minister

Law Minister Anisul Huque stated that there has been confusion created by journalists about whether or not BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia will be able to continue her political activities.

He made the comment in response to questions from journalists at the centenary celebration of Jamsherpur High School in Badair Union of Kasba upazila in Brahmanbaria.

Mentioning that Khaleda Zia was accused and convicted in two corruption cases, the law minister said, "As she is convicted, she is barred from participating in election by Article 66 of the Constitution."

He also noted that Khaleda Zia was released on humanitarian grounds following the plea of her brother Shamim Iskander.

"Following the application, the prime minister suspended her sentence on conditions that she would take treatment in the country staying at her residence in Dhaka and should not go abroad. There was no condition that she could not do politics," the minister said.

