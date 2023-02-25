Journalists created confusion regarding Khaleda's involvement in politics: Law minister

Politics

TBS Report
25 February, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2023, 05:21 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Law Minister Anisul Huque stated that there has been confusion created by journalists about whether or not BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia will be able to continue her political activities.

He made the comment in response to questions from journalists at the centenary celebration of Jamsherpur High School in Badair Union of Kasba upazila in Brahmanbaria.

Mentioning that Khaleda Zia was accused and convicted in two corruption cases, the law minister said, "As she is convicted, she is barred from participating in election by Article 66 of the Constitution."

He also noted that Khaleda Zia was released on humanitarian grounds following the plea of her brother Shamim Iskander.

"Following the application, the prime minister suspended her sentence on conditions that  she would take treatment in the country staying at her residence in Dhaka and should not go abroad. There was no condition that she could not do politics," the minister said.

Nashirul Alam, president of Jamsherpur High School Management Committee, presided over the event where former member of parliament of Brahmanbaria-4 Constituency Md Shah Alam, Secretary of the Ministry of Law Md Golam Sarwar, Kasba Upazila Parishad Chairman Rashedul Kawsar Bhuiyan Jiban, Kasba Municipality Mayor MG Haqqani and former upazila chairman Ruhul Amin Bhuiyan Bakul were present as a special guests, among others.

