Jhalkathi-1: Shahjahan Omar's candidacy declared valid, incumbent MP BH Haroon's nomination cancelled

The nomination paper of former BNP leader Major (retd) Shahjahan Omar who is currently running for the Jhalkathi-1 (Rajapur-Kathalia) constituency from Awami League (AL) in the 12th parliamentary elections, has been declared valid.

Meanwhile, the current Member of Parliament (MP) Bajlul Haque Haroon's nomination paper was cancelled as he submitted the nomination paper as an AL candidate but did not get the party nomination in the end.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers filed for the two constituencies under Jhalkathi started at the Deputy Comissioner's Office at 10am on Sunday (3 December).

Later, Deputy Commissioner and Election Returning Officer Farah Gul Nijhum announced the cancellation of the nomination papers of seven candidates from two constituencies.

The nomination papers of eight people have been declared validated.

AL candidate Shahjahan Omar was present during the scrutiny of nomination papers. After leaving BNP and submitting nomination papers for Awami League, he appeared in Jhalkathi today for the first time. At this time Awami League leaders and workers were seen with him.

According to the sources at the Returning Officer's office, 6 out of 11 people who filed their nomination papers in the Jhalkathi-1 seat and 1 out of 4 people in the Jhalkathi-2 (Sadar-Nalchiti) seat had their nomination papers cancelled.

People whose nominations were cancelled for the Jhalkathi-1 seat are - present MP from Jhalkathi-1 Bajlul Haque Haroon, independent candidates M Moniruzzaman Monir, Mohammad Ismail Hossain, Nurul Alam, Barrister Abul Kashem Fakhrul and Mo Ejazul Haque of Jatiya Party.

In the Jhalakathi-2 (Sadar-Nalchiti) seat, Jatiya Party candidate Md Nasir Uddin's nomination has been cancelled. Meanwhile, AL heavyweight candidate for this constituency, and the incumbent MP, Amir Hossain Amur's nomination paper has been declared valid.