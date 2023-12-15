Jhalakathi 1: EC retains Shahjahan Omar's candidacy

Awami League candidate from the Jhalakathi-1 constituency Shahjahan Omar talks to the reporters after an appeal hearing at the Election Commission building in Agargaon, Dhaka on Friday, 15 December 2023. Photo: Jahir Rayhan/TBS

The Election Commission has retained the candidacy of Major (retd) Shahjahan Omar, a former BNP leader and current Awami League candidate from the Jhalakathi-1 constituency.

The commission made the decision following an appeal hearing at the Election Commission building in Agargaon in the capital on Friday (15 December).

Previously, Moniruzzaman Monir, AL's central leader, appealed to the Election Commission against the candidacy of Awami League candidate Shahjahan Omar from the Jhalakathi-1 constituency.

EC officials said the application was filed alleging concealment of information regarding a case against him in his affidavit.

After the hearing, Shahjahan Omar said, "I do not have a habit of providing false information in affidavits. The accusations against me were false."

Shahjahan Omar said, "I have changed the party. This is my constitutional right. Earlier, I contended under the paddy sheaf symbol now I will contend under boat. I am optimistic. People will vote for me as the person Shahjahan Omar and for the party."

He also said, "I am a freedom fighter, I was a commander in Barishal division. Awami League supporters, their children, families used to vote for me in the past as well.

On 30 November, a day after securing bail in an arson case, the former BNP vice chairman resigned from the party and submitted his nomination to run for the polls as an AL candidate from Jhalakathi-1.

He appeared in the district with AL leaders and activists on 3 December for the first time after his defection.

His return to the district also raised controversies as he allegedly attended an AL rally carrying firearms.

The Election Commission also served Omar a show cause notice for violating the electoral code of conduct by holding a rally.

2,716 nomination papers were filed in 300 seats for the upcoming polls. Among them, 731 nominations were cancelled by the returning officers.

The appeal process against the returning officers' decision began on 5 December at the Election Commission building in the capital's Agargaon area.

In the next three days, 419 appeals were filed with the EC.

The EC was scheduled to dispose of 100 petitions daily from 10-15 December. The 12th national election is slated to take place on 7 January 2024.