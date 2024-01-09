Jatiyo Party won't take oath tomorrow

Jatiyo Party's newly elected members of parliament are not going to take oath tomorrow, according to the leaders of the party.

The party will inform the date for taking oath after the leaders fix a date in a few days, Jatiyo Party presidium member Lt Gen Masud Uddin Chowdhury told The Business Standard.

The party has sent a letter to the Speaker of the parliament seeking time in this regard, he said.

Members of parliament elected in the 12th national election will take oath on Wednesday.