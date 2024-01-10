Jatiyo Party wants to sit on the opposition bench in Parliament: GM Quader

GM Quader also said the election did not reflect his party's popularity or its base with the people

File photo of Jatiyo Party Chairman GM Quader. Photo: Collected
File photo of Jatiyo Party Chairman GM Quader. Photo: Collected

Jatiyo Party Chairman and newly elected Member of Parliament from Rangpur-3 Golam Mohammad Quader on Wednesday said he was in the opposition party and wants to stay the same.

"The feeling of coming to parliament is always good. In that sense, it is a matter of pleasure to come to parliament again," he said while talking to reporters after taking oath as a newly elected MP.

Replying to a query, GM Quader said, "I don't know exactly what the rule is. But we were in opposition, and we want to be in opposition. We are public welfare oriented and we want to do what is good for the people."

Referring to the protests in the party office over the alleged failure of leadership he said, these are pre-planned things.

"Some people are trying to tarnish our party's image. What had been done was done in consultation with everyone," he said.

Responding to a question about the party getting fewer seats this time he said that things don't remain the same all the time.

"This election was not the right election. In some cases it was good. But in most cases, our activists have been harassed in various ways and polling booths were captured," he said.

GM Quader also said the election did not reflect his party's popularity or its base with the people.

Jatiyo Party secured only 11 seats this time compared to 23 bagged in the 2018 election.

