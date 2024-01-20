Jatiyo Party a victim of conspiracies for a long time: GM Quader

Politics

UNB
20 January, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2024, 10:05 pm

Related News

Jatiyo Party a victim of conspiracies for a long time: GM Quader

UNB
20 January, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2024, 10:05 pm
File photo of GM Quader. Photo: Collected
File photo of GM Quader. Photo: Collected

Ghulam Muhammad Quader, chairman of the Jatiyo Party, said his party has been a victim of various conspiracies for a long time.

"Jatiyo Party has been subjected to various conspiracies at various times since leaving power in 1991," he was talking to media persons at his Senpara residence in Rangpur city on Saturday afternoon.

He said the Jatiyo Party's founding chairman Hussain Muhammad Ershad was a very popular leader. But his rivals had tried to undermine his popularity in various ways.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

GM Quader also ruled out the possibility of the party division that is being talked about now.

Regarding the opposition party, GM Quader said the Awami League and the Jatiyo party are two major parties in the parliament. "As we [Jatiyo Party] are the only party with 11 members, we hope Jatiyo Party will be the opposition party in the parliament. If it doesn't happen, we will be the only party to criticize the government for the welfare of the country and people," he added.

He said we were the opposition party in the last Parliament. We have always played the role of the opposition party for the welfare of the country criticising the government constructively and highlighted irregularities and corruption along with our recommendations. "And we will do the same things as before."

Among others, presidium member of the party and Rangpur City Corporation Mayor Mostafizar Rahman Mostafa and other leaders were also present.

Bangladesh / Top News

GM Quader / Jatiyo Party

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Edgar Allan Poe: The raven's quill

Edgar Allan Poe: The raven's quill

6h | Features
Bahadur Shah Park or Antaghar Maidan in 1970. Photo: Collected

Antaghar: The tale of 19th-century Europeans-only club in Dhaka

14h | Panorama
Iran-Pakistan conflict: Is a regional war brewing?

Iran-Pakistan conflict: Is a regional war brewing?

13h | Panorama
Carrying it like Cary Grant

Carrying it like Cary Grant

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

The man who wants a share of Pele's fortune despite not being related to him

The man who wants a share of Pele's fortune despite not being related to him

1h | Videos
Bullet tea is famous in Mymensingh

Bullet tea is famous in Mymensingh

3h | Videos
If the attacks in the Red Sea continue, global food prices will increase

If the attacks in the Red Sea continue, global food prices will increase

3h | Videos
FIA has introduced new rules in F1 for 2024

FIA has introduced new rules in F1 for 2024

5h | Videos