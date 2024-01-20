Jatiyo Party a victim of conspiracies for a long time: GM Quader

Ghulam Muhammad Quader, chairman of the Jatiyo Party, said his party has been a victim of various conspiracies for a long time.

"Jatiyo Party has been subjected to various conspiracies at various times since leaving power in 1991," he was talking to media persons at his Senpara residence in Rangpur city on Saturday afternoon.

He said the Jatiyo Party's founding chairman Hussain Muhammad Ershad was a very popular leader. But his rivals had tried to undermine his popularity in various ways.

GM Quader also ruled out the possibility of the party division that is being talked about now.

Regarding the opposition party, GM Quader said the Awami League and the Jatiyo party are two major parties in the parliament. "As we [Jatiyo Party] are the only party with 11 members, we hope Jatiyo Party will be the opposition party in the parliament. If it doesn't happen, we will be the only party to criticize the government for the welfare of the country and people," he added.

He said we were the opposition party in the last Parliament. We have always played the role of the opposition party for the welfare of the country criticising the government constructively and highlighted irregularities and corruption along with our recommendations. "And we will do the same things as before."

Among others, presidium member of the party and Rangpur City Corporation Mayor Mostafizar Rahman Mostafa and other leaders were also present.