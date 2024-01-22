Jatiyo Party is opposition party: Obaidul Quader

TBS Report
22 January, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2024, 04:56 pm

He said the political party with the second highest number of seats in the election will be the main opposition party

File photo of Obaidul Quader. Photo: Collected
File photo of Obaidul Quader. Photo: Collected

If a political party is to become the opposition, then the Jatiyo Party is the opposition party, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today (22 January).

"They are a political party. What does Awami League versus Awami League mean? Their party is the Jatiyo Party, not Awami League. Independent candidates are independent. And if you [reporters] say a party [in the opposition], then the opposition party is the Jatiyo Party," Quader told reporters at a press briefing at the Awami League president's office in Dhanmondi in the capital.

Replying to a question, Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the political party with the second highest number of seats in the election will be the main opposition party.

"Then you [journalists] can assume that they [Jatiyo Party] will be the opposition."

Regarding the BNP, the Awami League general secretary said he does not see the party in a strong position. 

"They [BNP] have made their position clear. Their movement showed that they are neither weak nor strong. They did not participate in the election for fear of losing. They even failed to get people to resist the election. I do not see them in any strong position. [But] I don't want to say that they are weak as a team [either]."

Mentioning that the BNP is now spreading rumours at home and abroad by indulging in anti-government activities, he said, "Rumoured terrorism has been associated with arson terrorism."

Quader went on to say, "Commodity prices are rising all over the world. But they [BNP] are spreading propaganda saying this situation has potential."

The AL leader further said, if the BNP had moved forward with positive politics, it would not have fallen so suddenly. 

"In their attempts to topple the government, they have fallen into the pit of collapse," he added.

Among others, Awami League Organising Secretaries BM Muzammel Haque and Sujit Roy Nandi, office secretary Biplab Barua, Executive Members Anwar Hossain and Parveen Zaman Kalpana were present in the press briefing.

