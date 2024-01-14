Jatiyo Party chairman's adviser Niaz Uddin resigns from his post

Politics

TBS Report
14 January, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 08:09 pm

Related News

Jatiyo Party chairman's adviser Niaz Uddin resigns from his post

TBS Report
14 January, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 08:09 pm
Jatiyo Party chairman&#039;s adviser Niaz Uddin resigns from his post

MM Niaz Uddin, adviser to the Jatiyo Party chairman and former health secretary, has resigned from all his positions within the party.

On Sunday, he submitted his resignation letter to the party chairman, citing his inability to fulfill his duties and engage in politics at the moment due to family and personal reasons.

Previously serving as the president of the Gazipur Metropolitan Committee of the Jatiyo Party, MM Niaz Uddin contested as a mayoral candidate in the last Gazipur city election, where he lost his security deposit.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In the 12th national election, he submitted his nomination papers for Gazipur-1 and Gazipur-5 constituencies under the plough symbol.

However, a few days before the election, he withdrew from the race.

In Gazipur-1 (Kaliakoir and a part of the city), he received 1,276 votes, while in Gazipur-5 (Baria and a part of the city of Kaliganj-Sadar upazila), he garnered 200 votes. Unfortunately, he lost his security deposit in both seats."

Bangladesh / Top News

MM Niaz Uddin / Jatiyo Party

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Yaris Cross sits between the Raize and the CH-R in Toyota&#039;s crossover lineup. Priced similarly to a CH-R, it edges that model out with its 1500cc hybrid engine. Photo: Collected

2020 Toyota Yaris Cross: Compact crossover with big surprises

7h | Wheels
Hercule Poirot: When pages come to reels and become perennial

Hercule Poirot: When pages come to reels and become perennial

6h | Features
The psychology behind choosing a signature is, it should be unique in a way so that no one can copy it. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The art of deconstructing our signatures

13h | Panorama
The area surrounding Uttara North station is still being developed, where many high-rise buildings are under construction. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How metro rail reshapes Dhaka residents’ housing choices

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Palestine to start 2024 Asian Cup journey on the 100th day of the Israel-Hamas war

Palestine to start 2024 Asian Cup journey on the 100th day of the Israel-Hamas war

2h | Videos
Evaly will start refunding customers from January

Evaly will start refunding customers from January

10m | Videos
Ethnic organizations are occupying one region after another

Ethnic organizations are occupying one region after another

8h | Videos
House in the middle of the road!

House in the middle of the road!

10h | Videos