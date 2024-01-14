Jatiyo Party chairman's adviser Niaz Uddin resigns from his post

MM Niaz Uddin, adviser to the Jatiyo Party chairman and former health secretary, has resigned from all his positions within the party.

On Sunday, he submitted his resignation letter to the party chairman, citing his inability to fulfill his duties and engage in politics at the moment due to family and personal reasons.

Previously serving as the president of the Gazipur Metropolitan Committee of the Jatiyo Party, MM Niaz Uddin contested as a mayoral candidate in the last Gazipur city election, where he lost his security deposit.

In the 12th national election, he submitted his nomination papers for Gazipur-1 and Gazipur-5 constituencies under the plough symbol.

However, a few days before the election, he withdrew from the race.

In Gazipur-1 (Kaliakoir and a part of the city), he received 1,276 votes, while in Gazipur-5 (Baria and a part of the city of Kaliganj-Sadar upazila), he garnered 200 votes. Unfortunately, he lost his security deposit in both seats."