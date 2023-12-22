Jatiyo Party candidates at loggerheads over withdrawal from the race in Khulna

Politics

UNB
22 December, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2023, 12:41 pm

Related News

Jatiyo Party candidates at loggerheads over withdrawal from the race in Khulna

UNB
22 December, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2023, 12:41 pm
Jatiya Party logo. Photo: Collected
Jatiya Party logo. Photo: Collected

Six candidates of Jatiyo Party (JaPa) have not yet entered the election campaign in six constituencies of Khulna, since the official campaign for the 12th parliamentary election started three days ago.

Three of them have taken a stand in favour of withdrawing from the election contest now. The remaining three agreed to monitor the situation for two or three more days.

However, most of the leaders of the party's district, metropolitan, thana, upazila and ward committees expressed their opinion in favour of withdrawing from the election.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A meeting was held at the Jatiyo Party office at Dakbungalow intersection in the city from 11am to 2pm on Thursday.

Six candidates of the party, presidents and general secretaries of the metropolitan, district, thana, upazila and ward committees and associate organizations were present in the meeting.

At the meeting, most of the leaders expressed anger and said that they are not satisfied with the overall situation of the election.

According to party sources, leaders and activists of Jatiyo Party expressed anger and frustration as the Awami League did not give concession to the Jatiyo Party in any of the six seats in Khulna.

They thought that the Awami League would leave the Khulna-6 seat to the Jatiyo Party, but it did not happen.

Jatiyo Party's Khulna-4 constituency candidate Md Farhad Ahmed said most of the leaders in their speeches favoured withdrawing from contesting the election.

"The issues will be informed to the central leaders of the party in Dhaka within a day or two. If they do not get a satisfactory solution from there, the six candidates can return to Khulna and boycott the election through a press conference," said the Jatiyo Party candidate.

Several leaders present at the meeting said that Al Mamun of Khulna-3, Shahid Alam of Khulna-5 and Shafiqul Islam Madhu of Khulna-6 constituency have expressed their desire to withdraw from the election immediately.

Khulna-3 constituency candidate and metropolitan Jatiyo Party general secretary Abdullah Al Mamun said, "The anger among the leaders and activists is mainly over the sharing of seats. Complications have arisen as the Awami League has revealed that the Jatiyo Party will be given 26 seats."

"Arrangement has been made so that we do not get votes outside those seats, said Al Mamun. "Now people are calling us brokers. What will we say to the voters?"

Asked why the election campaign has not yet started even after three days, Jatiyo Party's Khulna-2 constituency candidate Gausul Azam said, "We have not started the campaign yet as there is anger and dissatisfaction among the party leaders and activists."

Echoing Gausul Azam, Kazi Hasanur Rashid, the Jatiyo Party candidate for Khulna-1 constituency, mentioned that they haven't started the campaign due to unresolved issues.

"We'll go to Dhaka and decide out next steps after discussing with central leaders," said Hasanur Rashid.

Shahid Alam, the party candidate for Khulna-5 constituency, mentioned that Jatiyo Party didn't receive any seat from Awami League in Khulna, leading to frustration among party leaders.

"During the meeting, party leaders advised us against contesting the elections," he told UNB.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh / Jatiyo Party

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The makeup scene has evolved from Tibet Snow and powder to the current era of foundation, concealer, primer, and vibrant eye makeup, with colourful touches of kohl, mascara, and eyeliner. Photo: Studio Ombre

From Tibet Snow to primer - The transformation of bridal makeover

36m | Mode
There aren&#039;t many such guest houses available in the capital. Many families who travel to Dhaka from across the country are bound to stay at cheap residential hotels — which are not necessarily close to hospitals. Photo: TBS

Rogi Nibas: Where hotel guests are patients from outside the city

51m | Panorama
Booming investment.Photographer: David Gray/Bloomberg

A multi-trillion dollar showdown over energy's future

4h | Panorama
Tax exemptions: A thin line between inevitable and unnecessary

Tax exemptions: A thin line between inevitable and unnecessary

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shariatpur school students' invention of fire fighter robot

Shariatpur school students' invention of fire fighter robot

14h | TBS Stories
Most Expensive Player of Every IPL

Most Expensive Player of Every IPL

15h | TBS SPORTS
Banks cannot do insurance business if there are more than 5% defaulted loans

Banks cannot do insurance business if there are more than 5% defaulted loans

17h | TBS Stories
Hanuman’s luxurious lunch at the restaurant

Hanuman’s luxurious lunch at the restaurant

18h | TBS Stories