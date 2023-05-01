Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal rally underway at Nayapaltan marking May Day

Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal, the labour wing of BNP, has organised a rally in Dhaka to mark this year's May Day.

Hundreds of Party leaders and activists, in small processions chanting slogans, have been gathering in front of the party's Nayapaltan headquarters in the capital since this morning to take part in the rally.

A makeshift stage has been put up using trucks on the road in front of the party's headquarters.

The rally, scheduled for 2:30pm on Monday (1 May), started late at around 3:20pm.

Photo: TBS/Joynal Abedin Shishir

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has joined the event -- being presided over by Sramik Dal President Anwar Hossain -- as the chief guest.

He will soon address the rally. Several standing committee members and senior leaders of the party are present at the programme as well.

Meanwhile, additional members of different law enforcement agencies have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.