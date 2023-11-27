Jatiya Party's candidates against Awami League heavyweights

Since the ninth parliamentary election in 2008, the political landscape has seen Awami League, the 14-party alliance, and Jatiya Party participating in polls through seat-sharing arrangements.

However, this time, Jatiya Party Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu on Monday declared his party's decision not to form any coalition.

Here is a list of Jatiya Party candidates who will compete against prominent Awami League contenders:

Awami League's General Secretary Obaidul Quader will contest from Noakhali-5 constituency. Barrister Khawaja Tanveer Ahmed, Jatiya Party's Central Committee member, will be his contender.

Salman F Rahman, Awami League's candidate from Dhaka-1 constituency, will face competition from Salma Islam, the co-chairman of Jatiya Party.

Cricket sensation Shakib Al Hasan, nominated by Awami League for Magura-1 constituency, will be challenged by Sirajus Saifin Saif, the senior joint general secretary of Magura District Jatiya Party.

Former mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation, Sayeed Khokon, nominated by Awami League from Dhaka-6 seat, will compete against current lawmaker Kazi Firoz Rashid, the co-chairman of Jatiya Party.

Mohammad Solaiman Selim, son of Haji Selim, a prominent figure in Dhaka-7 constituency, will run with the boat symbol. Jatiya Party's Vice Chairman Tareq A Adel will be his competitor.

In Dhaka-13 seat, Awami League's Jahangir Kabir Nanak will face competition from Jatiya Party candidate Shafiqul Islam Sentu.

AFM Bahauddin Nashim, joint general secretary of Awami League, has been nominated for Dhaka-8 Constituency. Jatiya Party has nominated Zubair Alam Khan Rabin for this seat.

Senior Awami League leader Amir Hossain Amu will contest in Jhalkathi-2 seat with the boat symbol, facing competition from Jatiya Party's Anwar Hossain Howladar.

Tofail Ahmed, another veteran leader of Awami League, will compete in Bhola-1 seat, with Shahjahan Mia carrying the plough symbol.

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader has taken nominations from Rangpur-3 and Dhaka-17 constituencies. Meanwhile, Mujibul Haque Chunnu, the general secretary of Jatiya Party, has secured a nomination from Kishoreganj-3 constituency.