Jatiya Party, Zaker Party candidates boycott Lakshmipur-3 by-polls

Politics

TBS Report
05 November, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2023, 03:55 pm

Related News

Jatiya Party, Zaker Party candidates boycott Lakshmipur-3 by-polls

Rakib Hossain claimed his polling agents were forcefully removed from the poll centres

TBS Report
05 November, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2023, 03:55 pm
Jatiya Party candidate Rakib Hossain boycotts Lakshmipur-3 by-polls in a press conference in Lakshmipur Press Club on Sunday, 5 November 2023. Photo: Sanaullah Sana
Jatiya Party candidate Rakib Hossain boycotts Lakshmipur-3 by-polls in a press conference in Lakshmipur Press Club on Sunday, 5 November 2023. Photo: Sanaullah Sana

Jatiya Party candidate Rakib Hossain and Zaker Party candidate Shamsul Karim Khokan have boycotted the Lakshmipur-3 by-polls today.

At a press conference in Lakshmipur Press Club, Rakib Hossain claimed his polling agents were forcefully removed from the poll centres.

He also made allegations of vote-rigging in Dattapara, Darjipara, Baralia Darul Ulum Hossainia Madrasah and Dattapara Ram Ratan Bohumukhi Adarsha High School centres.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A thin presence of voters has marred the ongoing by-polls in the Brahmanbaria-2 and Lakshmipur-3 constituencies today (5 November).

Voting began at 8am in the morning and will continue till 4pm on Sunday (5 November).

Bangladesh / Top News

Jatiya Party (JP) / Zaker Party / Lakshmipur-3 / by-polls / boycott / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When the iconic K20A Type R engine was installed in the rare Civic EF hatchback, it was the only project of its kind and is very rare even to this date. Photos: Akif Hamid

The Honda Civic EF K20A Type R Project

2h | Wheels
Palestinians leave their homes following Israeli bombardment on Gaza City on 30 October 2023. Bangladesh has more than 70 students, mostly medical students, from the Gaza Strip alone. Photo: AP

Dhaka's Palestinian students: 'How can I study when my people are suffering'

7h | Panorama
Dengue fever outbreaks come in waves. Hospitalised dengue patients at a Dhaka hospital in August this year. Photo: Nayem Ali

Dengue rates plunged after the release of lab-altered mosquitoes

7h | Panorama
Dhaka traffic is much better when schools are closed. Why not use school buses?

Dhaka traffic is much better when schools are closed. Why not use school buses?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Israel-Hamas war likely to disrupt Strait of Hormuz oil transport

Israel-Hamas war likely to disrupt Strait of Hormuz oil transport

1h | TBS World
Is Israel going to follow the "hannibal" policy again?

Is Israel going to follow the "hannibal" policy again?

19h | TBS World
Fabulous records of Lionel Messi in football

Fabulous records of Lionel Messi in football

18h | TBS SPORTS
6.4 magnitude earthquake destroys Nepal's mountain town

6.4 magnitude earthquake destroys Nepal's mountain town

22h | TBS World