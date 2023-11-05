Jatiya Party, Zaker Party candidates boycott Lakshmipur-3 by-polls

Jatiya Party candidate Rakib Hossain boycotts Lakshmipur-3 by-polls in a press conference in Lakshmipur Press Club on Sunday, 5 November 2023. Photo: Sanaullah Sana

Jatiya Party candidate Rakib Hossain and Zaker Party candidate Shamsul Karim Khokan have boycotted the Lakshmipur-3 by-polls today.

At a press conference in Lakshmipur Press Club, Rakib Hossain claimed his polling agents were forcefully removed from the poll centres.

He also made allegations of vote-rigging in Dattapara, Darjipara, Baralia Darul Ulum Hossainia Madrasah and Dattapara Ram Ratan Bohumukhi Adarsha High School centres.

A thin presence of voters has marred the ongoing by-polls in the Brahmanbaria-2 and Lakshmipur-3 constituencies today (5 November).

Voting began at 8am in the morning and will continue till 4pm on Sunday (5 November).