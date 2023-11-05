Jatiya Party, Zaker Party candidates boycott Lakshmipur-3 by-polls
Rakib Hossain claimed his polling agents were forcefully removed from the poll centres
Jatiya Party candidate Rakib Hossain and Zaker Party candidate Shamsul Karim Khokan have boycotted the Lakshmipur-3 by-polls today.
At a press conference in Lakshmipur Press Club, Rakib Hossain claimed his polling agents were forcefully removed from the poll centres.
He also made allegations of vote-rigging in Dattapara, Darjipara, Baralia Darul Ulum Hossainia Madrasah and Dattapara Ram Ratan Bohumukhi Adarsha High School centres.
A thin presence of voters has marred the ongoing by-polls in the Brahmanbaria-2 and Lakshmipur-3 constituencies today (5 November).
Voting began at 8am in the morning and will continue till 4pm on Sunday (5 November).