Jatiya Party will contest in national polls with party symbol, not under alliance: Chunnu

TBS Report
06 December, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2023, 03:56 pm

Jatiya Party Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu. Photo: Collected
Jatiya Party Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu. Photo: Collected

The Jatiya Party will be contesting in the upcoming national polls with its own party symbol (the plough), but not as a part of any alliance, said Mujibul Haque Chunnu, the party's secretary general.

During a discussion with reporters at the Jatiya Party Chairman's office in Banani on Wednesday (6 December), he also said any understanding reached regarding the sharing of parliamentary seats with the ruling Awami League (AL) would be informal.

"There's nothing specific to announce regarding the seat sharing," he said. 

14-party seat-sharing decision in a day or two: Quader

Chunni also said there were no meetings with the prime minister on Tuesday night, and the Awami League did not make any proposal for sharing seats. 

"However, they have expressed interest in discussions with the Jatiya Party," he said. 

Chunnu said a meeting with AL leaders will take place sometime after Wednesday evening.

"Since AL is a larger party, we will talk to them this evening. The chairman will not attend tonight's meeting; the co-chairman and the secretary general will. The location is yet to be decided," he told reporters.

Chunnu also mentioned that it is impossible to comment on the election environment at this moment. 

"The situation will be clearer after 18 December," he said.

