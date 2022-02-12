Jatiya Party wants strong Election Commission: GM Quader

Jatiya Party Chairman and Deputy Leader of the Opposition Golam Mohammad Quader said that their party wants a strong Election Commission (EC) that will be able to hold free, fair, neutral and acceptable elections.

GM Quader commented while speaking in a Jatiya Party Co-Chairmen's meeting held at the Jatiya Party chairman's Banani office auditorium on Saturday afternoon.

He said, "The nation is keeping sharp eyes on the search committee to see whose names are proposed to form the Election Commission."

"We wanted to form a law per the constitution where the election commission was given full power to hold an acceptable election. But the present law formed for appointing the Chief Election Commissioner and other election commissioners is nothing but the old wine in a new bottle, added GM Quader.

"All the search committee members are respected personalities. I hope they will select and recommend the right people who are qualified and acceptable for the Election Commission," added the chairman.

He also said that the nation is eagerly waiting to see what type of election commission the president will finally set up.

Jatiya Party Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu, Co-Chairmen ABM Ruhul Amin Howlader, Kazi Firoz Rashid, Syed Abu Hossain Babla, Advocate Salma Islam and Opposition Chief Whip Moshiur Rahman Ranga also addressed the meeting.