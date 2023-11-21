Jatiya Party sells 1,179 nomination forms earning Tk3.5cr in two days

TBS Report
21 November, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2023, 06:37 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A total of 1,179 aspiring candidates of the Jatiya Party have collected nomination forms in two days earning Tk3,53,70,000 since the party inaugurated the sales yesterday.

On Tuesday, 622 nomination forms were distributed, the party's Press Secretary Khandaker Delwar Jalali confirmed the matter.

Jatiya Party Presidium Member Golam Kibria Tipu, Abdur Rashid Sarkar, Liaquat Hossain Khoka, Advisor Ponir Uddin Ahmed collected the nomination forms today.

A total of 557 aspiring candidates of the Jatiya Party collected nomination forms as the party inaugurated the sales  formally with its chief patron Raushan Ershad buying a form on Monday (20 November).

Regarding the upcoming national polls, party Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu said an environment of confidence for the elections has not yet been created.

"The Jatiya Party believes that change of power is not possible without elections. There is something to be said about every election held in the last 33 years. Even those who won the election under the caretaker government said the election was fair. And those who could not come to power said the election was not fair. It is not possible to make the election 100% fair in the current election system," he said while speaking to reporters at the party chairman's Banani office (21 November).

On Monday, Several party leaders including Anisul Islam, and Kazi Farooq also bought nomination forms.

"We have started the process relating to the election but it's not our final decision to join the polls," Mujibul Haque Chunnu had said.

He said they were completing the necessary processes required for taking part in the election.

He said their party chairman GM Quader was given the authority to take a final decision on whether they should join the polls or not. "He will soon finalise the decision in this regard in consultation with our senior leaders."

The selling of party nomination forms will continue till 23 November. The forms will be sold and accepted at the party chairman's Banani office daily from 10am to 4pm. The party will publish the list of final candidates of the Jatiya Party on 28 November.

The Jatiya Party has fixed the price of the nomination form at Tk30,000 for the upcoming national polls.

The party has said leaders of all levels of the central executive committee have to pay the due monthly fees and collect the nomination forms.

The selling of nomination forms for 8 divisions started on the third floor of the party's chairman's office. The forms are being sold for Mymensingh Division, Khulna Division, Dhaka Division, Barisal Division, Sylhet Division, Chittagong Division, Rajshahi Division and Rangpur Division.

