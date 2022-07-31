Jatiya Party proposes to raise electoral candidate's spending limit to Tk50 lakh from 25 lakh

Jatiya Party (JaPa) has proposed raising the election expenditure limit for each candidate to Tk50 lakh from the existing Tk25 lakh.

The party made the demand during a dialogue with the Election Commission on Sunday (31 July).

JaPa also proposed a few changes to the Representation of the People Order (RPO) during the meeting.

They proposed that a law should be formed so that if employees working under the Election Commission disobey any directive of the commission, the commission can take disciplinary action on its own without sending it to the concerned department.

The existing provision of cancellation of candidature for utility bills, credit card bills should be repealed, said the JaPa proposal.

The party also proposed that, retired government employees, who are now contractual appointees in state-owned, partially state-owned, or autonomous institutions will not be eligible for election.

The Jatiya Party delegation was led by its Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu.

The delegation included Jatiya Party Co-Chairman Syed Abu Hossain Babla, Advocate Salma Islam MP, Presidium Member Sahidur Rahman Tepa, Fakhrul Imam MP, Mir Abdus Sabur Asud, Shafiqul Islam Sentu, Advocate Md Rezaul Islam Bhuiyan, Liaquat Hossain Khoka, Zahirul Islam Zahir, Mostafa Al Mahmud, Vice Chairman Jasim Uddin Bhuiyan, Joint Secretary General Golam Mohammad Raju.