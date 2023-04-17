Jatiya Party picks ex-secretary Niazuddin as Gazipur mayor candidate

Jatiya Party has nominated former secretary MM Niazuddin as their mayoral candidate for Gazipur city corporation election.

A meeting of the party's nomination board took the decision, Jatiya Party Chairman's press secretary Khandaker Deloar Jalil told UNB on Monday (17 April).

On 3 April, the Election Commission (EC) announced the schedules of elections for five city corporations.

The elections will be held in Gazipur on 25 May, Khulna and Barishal on 12 June, and Rajshahi and Sylhet on 2 June.