Jatiya Party nominates mayoral candidates for 5 city polls

Politics

TBS Report
04 May, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2023, 04:55 pm

Related News

Jatiya Party nominates mayoral candidates for 5 city polls

TBS Report
04 May, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2023, 04:55 pm
Jatiya Party nominates mayoral candidates for 5 city polls

Jatiya Party has nominated its mayoral candidates for the city corporation polls in Gazipur, Sylhet, Khulna, Rajshahi and Barishal.

The candidates are MM Niaz Uddin in Gazipur, Saiful Islam Swapan in Rajshahi, Shafiqul Islam Madhu in Khulna, Engineer Iqbal Hossain Taposh in Barishal and Nazrul Islam Babul in Sylhet.

Jatiya Party finalised its mayoral candidates for the city polls during a views exchange meeting of top leaders with divisional leaders at its Banani office on Thursday, said a press release.

The city corporation elections are scheduled to be held in Gazipur on 25 May, Khulna and Barishal on 12 June, and Rajshahi and Sylhet on 2 June.

Top News

Jatiya Party / city corporation polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Nahid Dipa: The woman putting menstrual cups on the map in Bangladesh

6h | Panorama
Photo: Intiaz Mahmud

Conquering thyself: A solo climb of Mount Pisang

9h | Explorer
Sanjoy Barua Chowdhury. Sketch: TBS

Buddha Purnima: A day for self-contemplation and unwavering kindness

9h | Thoughts
How to bring tech giants under taxation

How to bring tech giants under taxation

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

50 painters depict Buddha’s life in group art show

50 painters depict Buddha’s life in group art show

1h | TBS Stories
Player who has overtaken Messi and Mbappe

Player who has overtaken Messi and Mbappe

3h | TBS SPORTS
Writers' strike in Hollywood threatens to cost billions of dollars again

Writers' strike in Hollywood threatens to cost billions of dollars again

6h | TBS Entertainment
400 to 500 crore taka’s mango production

400 to 500 crore taka’s mango production

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

4
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

5
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada

6
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022