Jatiya Party nominates mayoral candidates for 5 city polls

Jatiya Party has nominated its mayoral candidates for the city corporation polls in Gazipur, Sylhet, Khulna, Rajshahi and Barishal.

The candidates are MM Niaz Uddin in Gazipur, Saiful Islam Swapan in Rajshahi, Shafiqul Islam Madhu in Khulna, Engineer Iqbal Hossain Taposh in Barishal and Nazrul Islam Babul in Sylhet.

Jatiya Party finalised its mayoral candidates for the city polls during a views exchange meeting of top leaders with divisional leaders at its Banani office on Thursday, said a press release.

The city corporation elections are scheduled to be held in Gazipur on 25 May, Khulna and Barishal on 12 June, and Rajshahi and Sylhet on 2 June.