Jatiya Party MP slams Kamal for ‘black money’ remarks

Politics

TBS Report
16 June, 2022, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2022, 10:58 pm

Jatiya Party (JaPa) General Secretary MP Mujibul Haque Chunnu slammed the Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal for saying- "those who have flats and lands in Dhaka are black money holders."

"I am a five-time MP, and a three-time minister. I have no house in Dhaka. In 2011, I got a plot in Purbachal. So as per the finance minister's definition, I am a black money holder. Honourable Speaker, I want an explanation for such remark," he said while taking part in the general discussion on the proposed budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year in the parliament session on Thursday.

Criticising the low allocation in the social security sector, Chunnu said, "It is hard to interpret the finance minister's proposed budget. Tk1,07,000 crore was allocated for social security in the outgoing budget, which was 3.11% of the GDP. But Tk1,13,000 crore has been allocated for next year's budget which is 2.55% of the GDP."

The proposed budget did not specify how to tame inflation, Chunnu said.

On the issue of legalising laundered money, Chunnu said, "For 40 years, all governments - Awami League, BNP, Jatiya Party - have given the opportunity to whiten the laundered black money. But it was not very effective. When I do business I have to pay 25% tax. So I will send money abroad and make it legal with a 7% tax. This is conflicting with the Money Laundering Act."

The Jatiya Party leader also lashed out at a ruling party lawmaker for calling the JP Founder Hussein Mohammad Ershad an autocrat.
 

