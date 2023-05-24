Jatiya Party mayor candidate concerned over fair polls in Sylhet city

Jatiya Party nominated mayor candidate Nazrul Islam Babul has expressed concern about the fairness of upcoming polls in Sylhet City Corporation.

"I feel that the election will not be fair. I am concerned about the violation of the code of conduct by the 'boat' candidate. The Election Commission appears to be biased in favour of the ruling party candidate. In this situation, I think the Election Commission will be in complete control of the ruling party candidate during the election," Babul said in a statement on Wednesday (24 May).

Earlier on Tuesday (23 May), Awami League mayoral aspirant Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury submitted his nomination papers for the Sylhet City Corporation election with a big showdown, openly violating the electoral code of conduct.

Babul said, "The picture of the violation of electoral code of conduct has been published in the media. This situation serves as proof that the regional election office in Sylhet lacks neutrality.

"If this situation persists, and if I, as a Jatiya Party candidate, am compelled to make a more drastic decision, it will not only have consequences in Sylhet but also reverberate nationally."

Faisal Qadir, Sylhet's regional election officer and returning officer of the city polls, said the Election Commission is working completely impartially.

"We have taken a strong stand on violations of electoral code of conduct from the beginning. If the Jatiya Party candidate files specific complaint, we will take action subject to investigation," he said.

Earlier on 20 May, Sylhet Mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury announced that he will not be a candidate in the upcoming Sylhet City Corporation elections, expressing concern that the election will not be fair under this government.