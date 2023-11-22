Jatiya Party to interview nomination seekers from 24 Nov

Jatiya Party, the main opposition in parliament, will start interviewing its nomination aspirants for the 12th parliamentary polls from 24 to 26 November.

The aspirants who collected nomination forms on behalf of the party for contesting the upcoming general election will face its nomination board at the party chairman's office located at Banani here, a press release said today.

On 24 November, the interview of nomination seekers of the Rangpur division will take place at 10 am while the Rajshahi division's aspirants will be interviewed at 3pm.

The interview of interested nomination candidates of Khulna, Barishal and Sylhet divisions will take place at 10 am on 25 November while Dhaka, Chattogram and Mymensingh division's nomination seekers will give interviews at 10am on 26 November.

All nomination seekers are requested to attend on the aforesaid dates with necessary papers, the release added.

Meanwhile, the party has sold a total of 1,400 nomination forms as of this afternoon.