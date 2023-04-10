Jatiya Party is gearing up for next general elections: Raushan Ershad

Leader of the opposition Raushan Ershad on Monday confirmed her party's participation in the upcoming 12th national election stating that election is the only way to come to power or bring change.

"Election is the only way to come to power or bring change. The next national parliament election will be held according to the constitution, and the Jatiya party will participate in that election," she said.

She mentioned that Jatiya Party has never boycotted elections and will not boycott in the future.

She also expressed hope that the next national election will be held in a free, fair and acceptable environment by preserving the continuity of the constitution.

The opposition leader came up with the observations in her closing speech in the discussion on a proposal on the golden jubilee of Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsad.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday placed the proposal in the House on the 50th anniversary of Parliament.

Raushan Ershad said that Jatiya Party always believes in constructive politics.

"We never believed in destructive politics. From its political standpoint, the Jatiya Party is determined to maintain democracy and constitutional government in the country."

She mentioned that as the main opposition party it is playing a constructive and effective role in and outside Parliament.

Describing the recent fire incident, the opposition leader said that the country has been experiencing terrible fire incidents for a few days.

"Unfortunately, fires are becoming a daily issue. The fire incidents have exposed our carelessness, mismanagement and negligence of duty in various areas," she said.

She said because of such repeated incidents the image of Bangladesh is being damaged abroad while irreparable damage is being done to the country's economy.

She called upon the government to conduct proper investigation and appropriate remedial measures in every fire incident.

Referring to the Parliament as the centre of parliamentary democracy, she said that the Parliament is enriched by the presence of the government party and the opposition party as well as their mutual discussion and criticism.

"It also reflects the fulfilment of the people's expectations and hopes. This trend is continuing. Parliament's job is to act on behalf of the people. Participating in discussions on issues of public interest and playing a role in legislation. These activities are being completed well in Parliament. As the opposition, we are doing our duty properly," she said.

She said that Parliament is the main focus of democratic institutionalisation.

Consisting of people's representatives, this supreme institution symbolises the hopes and aspirations of the people and captures public opinion and expectations, she said.

"People expect Parliament to play an effective role in solving urgent and public issues of civic life. The nation Parliament has to coordinate the demands and interests of the citizens of all levels of the society, various groups, parties, organisations in a democratic manner."

She said that there might be political differences and differences of ideologies. But there can be no difference in making Parliament the focal point of democracy and development, she said.

"Therefore, the Jatiya Party as an opposition party is trying earnestly to make Parliament effective."