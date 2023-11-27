Jatiya Party names candidates for 289 seats

Politics

TBS Report
27 November, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2023, 07:07 pm

Related News

Jatiya Party names candidates for 289 seats

The party has kept the Mymensingh-4 seat vacant for the party's chief patron, Raushan Ershad.

TBS Report
27 November, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2023, 07:07 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Jatiya Party has finalised its candidates for 289 constituencies for the 7 January national election.

Mujibul Haque Chunnu, secretary general of Jatiya Party, announced the names at the party chairperson's office in the capital's Banani area on Monday (27 November).

Party Chairperson GM Quader will contest the national election from two seats Dhaka-17 and Rangpur-3, and his wife Sharifa Quader will contest from Dhaka-18.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

GM Quader has also been nominated for the Rangpur-3 seat, where Saad Ershad, the son of the late Jatiya Party Chairman HM Ershad, is the current lawmaker.

The Gopalganj-3 constituency is left vacant as no candidate from the Jatiya Party sought nomination for the seat, which is currently held by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said the Jatiya Party secretary general.

In the Rangpur-1 constituency, currently represented by Moshiur Rahman Ranga, another party candidate has taken his place.

Jatiya Party's current lawmaker Salim Osman secured his nomination for Narayanganj-5 constituency once again.

Mymensingh-4 seat kept vacant for Raushan Ershad: Chunnu

However, the party has kept the Mymensingh-4 seat vacant for the party's chief patron, Raushan Ershad.

"Our chief patron has not yet taken her nomination form. This seat has been kept vacant in her honour," said Mujibul Haque Chunnu.

He said, "Decisions on candidates for the remaining seats could not be made due to multiple contenders, he said.

"We will finalise the candidates for those seats within the next 2 to 1 days. Two or one seat may be left vacant,' he added.

Prior to announcing the candidates, Jatiya Party held interviews with prospective nominees of Chattogram, Mymensingh and Dhaka divisions from 11am on Sunday.

The party sold 1,752 nomination forms in four days starting from 21 November.

After 15 years, the Jatiya Party has fielded more than 250 candidates in the national election.

In the first three elections since 1991, it did not participate in the polls under any alliance. However, in the last three elections, it either joined directly AL-led alliance or engaged in seat-sharing arrangements.

Before the 2001 election, the party initially joined the BNP-led 4-party alliance. However, due to alleged pressure from the then AL government, it withdrew from the alliance and contested the polls independently.

In the current election, scheduled for 7 January amid a boycott by the BNP and some other parties, the Jatiya Party has chosen not to join the Awami League-led alliance. Instead, it announced its intention to field candidates in all 300 seats.

Bangladesh / Top News

Jatiya Party (JP) / Bangladesh politics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

File photo of North South University. Photo: Collected

The anatomy of intolerance: Why can't a transgender rights activist speak at NSU?

3h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Unleashing precision: The top 4 gaming mice to buy

6h | Brands
Photo: Collected

AC dust cover: Essential armour for your cooling companion

6h | Brands
Mohammad Nijamuddin runs “Noakhali Store”, he moved here from Noakhali when he was just a young man and named his store out of love for his home district. Photo: Shaharin Amin Shupty

Why name shops after your own district?

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Thermax defaults on dollar loans under export fund

Thermax defaults on dollar loans under export fund

1h | TBS Economy
Why Scaloni wants to leave Argentina’s coaching job

Why Scaloni wants to leave Argentina’s coaching job

1h | TBS SPORTS
Iron beam laser gun - Is Israel dropping more advanced weapons?

Iron beam laser gun - Is Israel dropping more advanced weapons?

5h | TBS World
Why are there so many symbols in the Palestinian movement?

Why are there so many symbols in the Palestinian movement?

6h | TBS World