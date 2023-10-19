Jatiya Party to field candidates in 300 seats: GM Quader

The Jatiya Party will field candidates in 300 seats in the upcoming general elections, party Chairman GM Quader said today.

"Jatiya Party will field candidates in 300 seats in the upcoming general elections. We will not join hands with anyone. We have already taken preparations to contest in the elections independently," he said while talking to reporters before participating in the Gaibandha district Jatiya Party's bi-annual convention at Islamia High School ground.

The Jatiya Party district unit organised the conference, which was officially inaugurated by one of its presidium members and the mayor of Rangpur Municipality, Md Mostafizur Rahman Mostafa. The event was presided over by the president of the JaPa district unit, Abdur Rashid Sarker.

The conference was addressed, among others, by co-chairmen of the party Anisul Islam Mahmud and Kazi Firoz Rashid, presidium members Barrister Shameem Haider Patwari, Jahirul Islam and Rana Md Sohel, and member secretary of district unit Sarwar Hossain Shaheen.