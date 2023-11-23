Jatiya Party extends nomination form sales deadline to Friday

Jatiya Party has extended the deadline for the sale of nomination papers to Friday (24 November).

As of Thursday (23 November), the party has already sold 1,737 nomination forms.

On Wednesday, Jatiya Party officially declared its participation in the upcoming 12 January national election scheduled for 7 January.

The party has scheduled interviews with nomination collectors at the party chairperson's office in Banani, Dhaka, starting from Friday.