Jatiya Party's election decision hangs on meeting with PM

Despite commencing the sale of nomination forms on Monday, the Jatiya Party still remained undecided on its participation in the 7 January national elections.

Key leaders of the party have expressed their desire to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina before making a final decision.

"We have requested a meeting with the prime minister but have yet to receive a response," a leader of the party told The Business Standard on Monday.

"Only after meeting the prime minister can we determine our stance on the elections."

Echoing similar sentiments, Masroor Mawla, special envoy of Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader, stated, "We haven't made a decision regarding our participation in the polls. We sought a schedule to meet with the prime minister, but we are still waiting for her response."

Meanwhile, the party's chief patron Raushan Ershad has announced her intention to participate in the upcoming elections as part of an alliance with the Awami League.

However, they are yet to determine whether their candidates will use the Awami League's "boat" symbol or their party's "plough".

Addressing reporters at the party chairman's Banani office, Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu said, "We have initiated the election-related process, but our participation in the polls is not yet finalised. We are merely completing the necessary formalities required for election participation."

He criticised the Election Commission for its failure to establish a conducive environment for conducting a fair and credible election.

Chunnu expressed hope for a joyous election atmosphere with full participation from all parties and spontaneous voter turnout.

He said the Jatiya Party is still determined to field candidates in all 300 parliamentary seats.

Regarding their participation in the polls, he said the final decision depends on their party Chairman GM Quader. After consulting with senior leaders, their stance regarding election participation will be announced soon.

Party Co-Chairman Ruhul Amin Howladar said, "We are going to the elections for the sake of the people and the country. Everyone has to work together to protect the continuity of the development pace being done in the country. The country's progress is above everything. Why do foreigners come to give prescriptions? We believe that the election will be fair."

557 JaPa leaders collect nomination forms on first day

A total of 557 aspiring candidates of the Jatiya Party have collected nomination forms as the party inaugurated the sales on Monday, Mahmud Alam, joint office secretary of the Jatiya Party, told TBS.

The party's sale of nomination forms began formally with its chief patron Raushan Ershad buying a form. On her behalf, the party's Joint Office Secretary Mahmud Alam collected the nomination form.

The selling of party nomination forms will continue till 23 November.

The forms will be sold and accepted at the party chairman's Banani office daily from 10 am to 4 pm. The party will publish the list of final candidates of the Jatiya Party on 28 November.

PM assures election will be fair: Trinamool BNP

Trinamool BNP General Secretary Taimur Alam Khandaker on Monday said the prime minister had given them assurance about ensuring a fair and level playing field in the upcoming parliamentary election.

"We had a meeting with the prime minister on Sunday night," he told TBS. "During the meeting, she affirmed her commitment to a fair and participatory election," he said.

He added, "The prime minister called us after observing our public support. Despite attempts by several other parties, they were unable to secure a meeting with the prime minister."

Trinamool BNP Chairperson Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury and Executive Chairman Antara Huda also attended the meeting.

When asked about the details of the meeting, he said, "We informed the PM about our decision to participate in the election and placed our demand for a level playing field."