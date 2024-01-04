Jashore-4: BNM candidate Sukriti Kumar Mandal withdraws from race alleging 'unfair' polls environment

Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM) candidate for the Jashore-4 constituency, Sukriti Kumar Mandal, has withdrawn his candidacy alleging an "unfair" polls environment.

During a press conference at the Jashore Press Club on Thursday (4 January), "I decided to participate in the election under the 'anchor' symbol. But due to the fair, normal and legal environment of the elections deteriorating, I was forced to voluntarily withdraw from the race."

Sukriti Kumar took part in the polls as the Bangladesh Minority Janata Party's central committee president and was later nominated as a BNM candidate.

"We were participating in the elections with the Awami League, along with the ruling party's relatives. They invited me to join them. I also accepted. But then I came to see that the celebrations were over. As a gentleman, I can't say anything to anyone. So I came out of there silently," he added.

Earlier on 2 January, the current MP, Ranjit Kumar Roy, who failed to secure the AL nomination and for the seat as an independent candidate, withdrew his candidacy.

Awami League candidate Enamul Haque Babul for Jashore-4 had lost his battle at the High Court over loan defaults.

In August last year, the Election Commission finalised registration of the newly formed political party Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM). It was allotted "anchor" as the party symbol.